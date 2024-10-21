Today on Sky Sports Racing: Plumpton, Bath, Southwell and Wolverhampton host action on jam-packed Monday

Prince Quali takes on Sainte Doctor and War Lord in the feature at Plumpton, with racing from Bath, Southwell and Wolverhampton also in store on a jam-packed day of action...

3.55 Plumpton - Prince Quali faces Sainte Doctor in feature

Our feature contest from the Sussex venue comes in the form of the five-runner Nick Embiricos Memorial Handicap Chase. Robert Walford's Prince Quali was in fine form when last seen in April with two soft ground wins at Chepstow but must overcome a layoff if he's to see off some race fit rivals here. Similar comments apply to Neil Mulholland's Sainte Doctor, with an even longer layoff to defy having last ran on April 26, 2023.

It may instead be left to those with race fitness on side, principally Joe Tizzard's War Lord who switches back to chasing following a summer spell over hurdles. The once classy nine-year-old is a long way from the Grade 1 company he once kept but still possesses quality on his day & could bounce back from a career-low mark over fences. Gary Moore's Icare Grandchamp carries a feather weight of 10st 6lb but is stepped markedly up in class while chase debutant Menaggio completes the quintet.

4.40 Bath - Carnival Bay seeks hat-trick

Jim Boyle's rapidly progressive three-year-old Carnival Day arrives on a hat-trick having made it 2-3 since joining the Epsom-based trainer from David Simcock in July. The son of Invincible Spirit contends with a 5lb rise in the handicap up against six rivals in this tight 1m2f Handicap but with forecast heavy ground likely holding no fears, looks poised to record a hat-trick.

Tom Dascombe hands a stable debut to Auld Toon Loon, a soft ground winner who returns to the level following the abandonment of a brief venture over hurdles with Lucinda Russell. His best form, including a soft ground victory at Chester, would give him every chance but it could be another three-year-old in Saeed bin Suroor's Historic City that gives Boyle's charge the most trouble.

5.43 Southwell - Urban Sprawl looks to defy top weight

In what looks a cracking renewal of this wide open 1m Handicap, Charlie Johnston's Urban Sprawl is tasked with carrying top weight following a recent soft ground victory at Pontefract. That win signalled a return to form for the four-year-old having slid down the handicap from his career high rating of 93. With just a 3lb penalty to contend with, he could continue his revival from a mark of 80 but it won't be easy against a field of 11 rivals.

Both City Of York and Classic Encounter boast form with the highly progressive Kalamunda, who remains unbeaten (5-5) on all-weather surfaces. With no such opposition in this contest, it would surely be no surprise to see both run well with apprentice Tommie Jakes' 5lb claim a welcome helping hand for the latter.

Best of the rest

In the Listed Criterium de Vitesse (1.30pm) at Deauville, Adrian Keatley's Francisco's Piece will be well at home on heavy ground and having beaten Convo and Kaadi in a Listed contest at Chantilly on June 2, he stands every chance again. Watch out for the Kaadi however, who has made the switch to Patrice Cottier and Gousserie Racing and has surely had plenty of carrots.

Over at Plumpton, the Gary and Josh Moore team have won 2 of the last 4 renewals of this Handicap Hurdle (4.25) and are represented by useful performer Junkanoo among the field of seven. Former Grade 2 winner For Pleasure shoulders top weight following wind surgery.

The 3.35 at Deauville sees the Group 3 Prix des Reservoirs in the spotlight. This has been won by some classy types in the last decade including With You, Rougir and Rosacea. Stephane Wattel has taken two of the last three renewals and runs a pair in Blown By The Wind and Lady Be Good. British interest are represented by Li Ban (R Freire), Miss Tonnerre (E Walker) and Sandtrap (R Beckett).

Hat-trick seeker Lady Dreamer has been hikes up in the weights and faces a considerably tougher task against 11 rivals in the 4.50 at Wolverhampton.

In the 6.30 at Wolverhampton, Roger Varian hands a belated debut to Second Name, a half-brother to 2022 Mill Reef winner Sakheer.

Monday's racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Plumpton, Bath and Wolverhampton live on Sky Sports Racing