Today on Sky Sports Racing: Fontwell and Southwell host live racing

Oscars Moonshine and Inca De Lafayette look the ones to beat in the feature on Fontwell's jumps card, one of 13 races live today on Sky Sports Racing, with Southwell also staging a meeting over the sticks
Wednesday 23 October 2024 07:05, UK
Fontwell and Southwell host exciting action over jumps as the new season gets into full swing, live on Sky Sports Racing...
Georgina Nicholls' Oscars Moonshine was in fine form when last seen winning his two starts in October last year and must have strong claims if fit enough on his return under Olive Nicholls.
Inca De Lafayette has an excellent strike rate over hurdles winning three times from nine starts and must be feared having finished runner-up off 1lb lower at Taunton in February.
Ben Pauling's Whatsupwithyou was last seen finishing a narrow second at Cheltenham in April and a similar effort should see him in the mix under Ben Jones.
An interesting opener sees Dan Skelton's Next Left top a field of six. A dual winner over fences, he weakened late on when runner-up at this track last time and should appreciate the drop in distance.
The John Mackie-trained Presenting Pete made an encouraging debut when second on chasing debut at Sedgefield earlier this month and is worth a mention with Brian Hughes in the plate.
Roger Pol showed plenty of promise in bumpers but disappointed a little over hurdles and his trainer has opted for a wind operation.
Tom Gretton's Fancy Stuff improved for the switch to fences when winning his last two starts at Bangor and Stratford back in early summer and he could take plenty of beating as he returns from 137 days off.
Duke Of Luckley is a consistent performer who rarely runs a bad race, and the course winner has strong claims as he drops back to the minimum distance under James Best.
El Bodegon and Onesmoothoperator feature in the Geelong Cup at 6.10 down under, before domestic action takes centre stage.
3.18 Southwell - Little Watson and Deep Purple headline a fair bumper at 3.18 (Southwell), with the former a debut winner for the Suzy Smith yard.
At 3.53, the first foal of Snow Leopardess Red Panda takes to the Southwell tapeta for Charlie Longsdon, with last time out winner Lady Buttercup also featuring under Brian Hughes.
The Gary and Josh Moore combination field Call Off The Dogs in the 3.05 at Fontwell, with Caolin Quinn booked to ride.