Today on Sky Sports Racing: Rosallion and Dancing Gemini clash in blockbuster Lockinge Stakes at Newbury

St James's Palace winner Rosallion makes his comeback in the BoyleSports Lockinge Stakes at Newbury on Saturday, facing Notable Speech and Dancing Gemini.

Richard Hannon is a trainer to follow in the BoyleSports Lockinge Stakes, having saddled the brilliant 2015 winner Night Of Thunder and placed runners in each of the last three renewals. He now trains one of the top milers' in the division, Rosallion, who is bidding for his fourth Group 1 victory before heading to the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Charlie Appleby's Notable Speech beat Rosallion in last season's 2000 Guineas but failed to confirm that form, beating only one rival home in the St James's Palace Stakes. He bounced back to win the Sussex Stakes but was again disappointing in the Prix du Moulin before ending his three-year-old campaign with a third-place finish in the Breeders' Cup Mile. He now bids to become Godolphin's 10th winner of this race.

Dancing Gemini has hit top form this season, winning impressively on both starts, and Roger Teal has a strong chance of landing his third career Group 1 victory here. The colt is battle-hardened, having contested Group 1 races for much of last season, and fully deserves his place at the top level, especially with the eye-catching booking of Ryan Moore.

12.01am Pimlico - Journalism well-fancied for Preakness success

Following his victory in the Santa Anita Derby, Journalism was a deserving favourite for the first leg of the Triple Crown, the Kentucky Derby. On that occasion, the more patiently ridden Sovereignty came out on top, but Michael McCarthy's colt still ran a fine race in defeat and remains the one to beat here in the Preakness Stakes.

Hoping to give Journalism something to think about is Todd Pletcher's River Thames. He chased home Sovereignty in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and backed that up with a solid third in the Blue Grass Stakes behind Burnham Square, who went on to finish sixth in the Kentucky Derby. Irad Ortiz Jr keeps the ride and River Thames is fancied to run a big race here.

British runner Heart Of Honor was narrowly denied in the UAE Derby, and trainer Jamie Osborne has opted to take a shot at America's best by targeting the Preakness which could end up being one of the most remarkable stories.

Sandman and Clever Again complete the shortlist.

3.25 Auteuil - Hewick faces Losange Bleu in French Champion Hurdle

The remarkable story of Hewick continues as he bids to add the Grande Course de Haies d'Auteuil to his CV. Trainer Shark Hanlon has booked Gavin Sheehan, a jockey who gets on well with Hewick - most notably steering him to victory in the 2023 King George and more recently finishing eighth in the Grand National. Hewick was runner-up in this race last year and is fancied to give the reopposing Losange Bleu something to think about.

Dominique Bressou's Losange Bleu is a top-class hurdler who turns up on every occasion. He has raced 18 times at Auteuil, with notable victories in the Prix d'Automne and Prix Renaud du Vivier, as well as winning this race last year. He is strongly fancied to confirm the form with Hewick and retain his crown.

Paul Nicholls won this race back in 2016 with Ptit Zig, and his 149-rated hurdler Monmiral looks a big player here. After winning the Pertemps at Cheltenham, Monmiral's career gained momentum with notable efforts in the Long Distance Hurdle and the Cleeve Hurdle. He arrives here with a live chance.

Also at Newbury...

Shadwell's Al Aasy won the Group 3 Sky Sports Racing Aston Park Stakes in 2021 and returns to try and regain the crown in this year's renewal (12.50pm) for William Haggas. He saw off Ancient Wisdom to win the Gordon Richards Stakes at Sandown last month and is sure to be a threat under Jim Crowley. Ryan Moore steps in for the ride on King's Gambit for Harry Charlton. This lad has been gelded since being soundly beaten in the HH The Amir Trophy and will be an intriguing prospect.

Of the others, David Menuisier saddles Sunway - a four-year-old who is yet to hit the heights reached by his full brother Sealiway. El Cordobes steps into Group company for the first time for Charlie Appleby, while Tabletalk and Courage Mon Ami hold each-way claims.

The 1.25pm Highclere Castle Gin Carnarvon Stakes sees the Godolphin-owned Symbol Of Honour look to get back to winning ways after not doing himself justice in the King Charles II Stakes. Stepping back to six furlongs here, good-to-firm ground could bring out the best in him under William Buick. The biggest danger could be Berkshire Whisper, who chases a four-timer for the Andrew Balding yard. Sayidah Dariyan looked to have improved when last seen on the all-weather at Chelmsford but doubts remain about his chances back on turf.

The Harry Charlton stable will be looking to continue their stellar record in the Trade Nation London Gold Cup Handicap at 2pm, having won it with King's Gambit, Headman, Imperial Aviator and Time Test in the last decade. This year, their hope is Wave Rider who steps up in trip having been beaten only a neck in Novice company at Wolverhampton recently.

Charlie Appleby and Aidan O'Brien once again do battle in the Childwickbury Stud Fillies' Trial Stakes (3.10pm), with the trainers fielding Winter's Song and Ecstatic respectively. Ed Walker's Qilin Queen is towards the top of the ratings, having demonstrated consistency when not finishing outside of the placings in any of her four starts to date.

Elsewhere...

After coming up short in the 2024/25 trainers' championship, the Dan Skelton team will be looking to steal an even bigger march on Willie Mullins and company over the Summer. They send Elaton into battle for the Shropshire County Show Grand Wynnstay Handicap Chase at Bangor (2.55pm), who could carry top weight to success.

In the final race on the card in North Wales, Aazza is on the hat-trick hunt. Paul Robson's nine-year-old mare drops back under three miles for the first time since October, with Ryan Mania taking over in the plate from Craig Nicol.

At Uttoxeter, Dan Skelton sends West to The Bridge to post for the 7.10pm Chemique Adhesives 40th Anniversary Handicap Hurdle - a race the yard won last term with Take No Chances.

