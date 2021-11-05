Paris Masters: Hubert Hurkacz and Casper Ruud deny Cameron Norrie ATP Finals spot while Novak Djokovic wins

Hubert Hurkacz clinched the eighth and final spot at the ATP Finals in Turin

Hubert Hurkacz and Casper Ruud denied Britain's Cameron Norrie a spot at the ATP Finals in Turin after they sealed the final two places at the season-ending event.

Ruud has become the first Norwegian to make the cut for the tournament, which is played between the top eight men's singles players and doubles teams and will be held from November 14-21.

The 22-year-old won five of his six ATP Tour titles during a breakthrough 2021 and is tied with Germany's world No 4 Alexander Zverev for the most tour-level trophies during the season.

"It feels incredible... going to Turin is a dream. Growing up as a kid, seeing all those top guys playing in the Finals, it's inspiring. Now being among them, it's very special."



Hubi, you star.

Hurkacz clinched the eighth and final spot when he defeated Australian James Duckworth 6-2 6-7 (4-7) 7-5 in the quarter-final of the ATP Masters 1000 event in Paris.

The 24-year-old has won three ATP titles in 2021 and is currently at a career-high ranking of 10.

It means British No 1 Norrie, who was beaten by American Taylor Fritz on Thursday, won't be part of the field, but he is likely to head to Turin as one of two alternates.

"It's been an unbelievable year that will have the perfect end to the season."



🇳🇴 Casper Ruud becomes the first Norwegian ever to earn a spot at the season finale

"It's been an unbelievable year that will have the perfect end to the season," Ruud said after confirming his Turin spot with a 6-2 6-1 win over American Marcos Giron at the Paris Masters on Thursday.

"It's been a stressful couple of weeks and months, because it's been such a tight race. It's been fun at the same time (and) so exciting to watch as a tennis fan."

"It feels incredible," said Hurkacz. "Obviously, going to Turin is a dream. Growing up as a kid, seeing all those top guys playing in the Finals, it's inspiring. Now being among them, it's very special because it's just eight spots there, so it's not that easy to get there."

It all comes down to this.



Your 2021 #NittoATPFinals field is set.

Zagram w #NittoATPFinals! Jestem bardzo szczęśliwy 🔥🎾

I will play at #NittoATPFinals! Super happy 🔥🎾

Ruud and Hurkacz join world No 1 Novak Djokovic, US Open champion Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Zverev, Andrey Rublev and Matteo Berrettini in qualifying for the event.

Allezzzzz Paris semis let’s go !!! 💪🏼❤️ You all make the atmosphere so special and welcoming to me, thank you so much 🙏🏼 #NoleFam #RolexParisMasters pic.twitter.com/DT9B1pmsHG — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) November 5, 2021

Also on Friday, Djokovic defeated the unseeded Fritz 6-4 6-3 to reach the semi-finals in Paris and remain on course for a record-extending sixth title.

