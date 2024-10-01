WTA Tour calendar 2024: Dates, events, schedule, Grand Slams and results for women's tennis season

Keep track of the dates, tournament schedule and latest results for the 2024 WTA Tour.

WTA Tour 2024 - full women's singles results and schedule

January

February

March

Indian Wells Masters (WTA Masters 1000) - winner: Iga Swiatek

- winner: Iga Swiatek Miami Open (WTA Masters 1000) - winner: Danielle Collins

April

May

June

July

Image: Barbora Krejcikova poses with the ladies' singles trophy following victory against Jasmine Paolini in the Wimbledon final

August

September

Week commencing September 16

Korea Open - winner: Beatriz Haddad Maia

Weeks commencing September 23 and 30

China Open (WTA Masters 1000)

October

Week commencing October 7

Wuhan Open (WTA Masters 1000)

Week commencing October 14

Zhengzhou Open

Japan Open

Ningbo Open

Week commencing October 21

Pan Pacific Open

Guangzhou Open

Week commencing October 28

Jiangxi Open

Merida Open

Hong Kong Open

November

Week commencing November 5

WTA Finals

Week commencing November 11