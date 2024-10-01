 Skip to content

WTA Tour calendar 2024: Dates, events, schedule, Grand Slams and results for women's tennis season

See winners of all WTA Tour, WTA 1000 Masters events and Grand Slams in 2024; more than 4,000 tennis matches and 80 tournaments shown live on Sky Sports; Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Barbora Krecjikova win majors; Katie Boulter, Sonay Kartal claim titles

Tuesday 1 October 2024 12:10, UK

Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff will be among the favourites to win the year-end WTA Finals

Keep track of the dates, tournament schedule and latest results for the 2024 WTA Tour.



WTA Tour 2024 - full women's singles results and schedule

January

February

Katie Boulter claimed a sensational comeback win over Marta Kostyuk in the San Diego Open final, sealing a first WTA title

March

April

May

Highlights of Iga Swiatek against Aryna Sabalenka from the Rome final

June

July

Barbora Krejcikova of Czechia poses with the Ladies' Singles Trophy following victory against Jasmine Paolini of Italy during her Ladies' Singles Final match during day thirteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 13, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Image: Barbora Krejcikova poses with the ladies' singles trophy following victory against Jasmine Paolini in the Wimbledon final

August

September

Aryna Sabalenka battled past Jessica Pegula in straight sets as she won the US Open for the first time in her career

Week commencing September 16

Weeks commencing September 23 and 30

  • China Open (WTA Masters 1000)

October

Week commencing October 7

  • Wuhan Open (WTA Masters 1000)

Week commencing October 14

  • Zhengzhou Open
  • Japan Open
  • Ningbo Open

Week commencing October 21

  • Pan Pacific Open
  • Guangzhou Open

Week commencing October 28

  • Jiangxi Open
  • Merida Open
  • Hong Kong Open

November

Week commencing November 5

  • WTA Finals

Week commencing November 11

  • Billie Jean King Cup Finals

