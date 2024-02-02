Jodie Burrage falls to top seed Jelena Ostapenko in WTA Linz quarter-final

Jodie Burrage struggled with an injury as she fell to top seed Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets in Linz.

In what had been a positive start for Burrage, with an immediate break of Ostapenko's serve, an inner-thigh injury sustained in the second game of the match resulted in a 6-1 6-2 defeat.

Burrage rapidly lost confidence as Ostapenko took advantage of the Briton's hampered movement.

WTA Linz quarter-final results (seedings in brackets) Jelena Ostapenko (1) bt Jodie Burrage 6-1 6-2

Donna Vekic (3) bt Clara Burel 6-0 7-6 (7-3)

Ekaterina Alexandrova (2) bt Anastasia Potapova (5) 6-2 7-6 (10-8)

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova bt Elise Mertens (4) 6-3 6-2

Although there were flashes of Burrage's favoured backhand down the line, she was broken twice in the second set as 2019 finalist Ostapenko moved into another semi-final.

Ostapenko had only arrived in Austria on Wednesday, having played in the final of the women's doubles at the Australian Open on Sunday, and finished past midnight in her opening match, against Denmark's Clara Tauson, saving a match point.

Image: Jelena Ostapenko reached the Linz final in 2019

Ostapenko will face the winner of the match between fourth seed Elise Mertens and 2015 champion Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

In the bottom half of the draw, third seed Donna Vekic will face the second seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in Saturday's semi-final.

