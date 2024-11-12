ATP Finals 2024 on Sky Sports Tennis: Dates, schedule, format and players qualified for Turin

The climax to the 2024 ATP Tour season arrives in November in the shape of the ATP Finals in Turin, live on Sky Sports Tennis.

Between November 10 and 17 the top eight men's players in the world will face off in Italy, looking to end their seasons on a high.

Who has qualified for 2024 ATP Finals?

Race To Turin - ATP Finals

1. Jannik Sinner: 10,330 - Clinched year-end No 1 en route to Shanghai title



2. Alexander Zverev: 7, 315- Two-time ATP Finals champion



3. Carlos Alcaraz: 6,810 - Seeks first ATP Finals title



4. Daniil Medvedev: 4,830 - 2020 champion to make sixth straight appearance



5. Taylor Fritz: 4,300 - US Open finalist will make a second appearance



6. Novak Djokovic: 3,910 - Withdrew from ATP Finals due to injury despite having enough points to qualify



7. Casper Ruud: 3,855 - Lost 2022 title match to Djokovic



8. Alex de Minaur: 3,745 - Australian punches maiden ticket to event



9. Andrey Rublev: 3,720 - Secures fifth straight qualification courtesy of Djokovic's late withdrawal



Italy's Jannik Sinner, Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Germany's Alexander Zverev were the first to confirm their spots at the prestigious year-end event.

Daniil Medvedev, the 2020 winner, and Taylor Fritz also made it through after doing enough to qualify at the Paris Masters, despite early exits.

Sixth-placed Novak Djokovic did enough to qualify, only to withdraw due to injury in the week leading up to the tournament, denying him the chance of an eighth ATP Finals title.

Seventh-placed Casper Ruud, eighth-placed Alex de Minaur and ninth-placed Andrey Rublev secured the remaining three places.

It is Ruud's third appearance in Turin, having advanced to the final in 2022, while it is the first time De Minaur has successfully qualified. Rublev looked set to just miss out on a fifth straight appearance until Djokovic's withdrawal.

Grigor Dimitrov and Stefanos Tsitsipas have been named as alternates.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the final between Jack Draper and Karen Khachanov at the Vienna Open

British No 1 Jack Draper started the Paris Masters 14th in the rankings and with an outside chance of qualifying for Turin, only for a third-round exit to De Minaur to end that possibility.

The Groups

Ilie Nastase Group

Jannik Sinner

Daniil Medvedev

Taylor Fritz

Alex de Minaur

John Newcombe Group

Alexander Zverev

Carlos Alcaraz

Casper Ruud

Andrey Rublev

ATP Finals schedule

November 10

Taylor Fritz bt Daniil Medvedev 6-4 6-3

Jannik Sinner bt Alex de Minaur 6-3 6-4

November 11

Casper Ruud bt Carlos Alcaraz 6-1 7-5

Alexander Zverev bt Andrey Rublev 6-4 6-4

November 12

Daniil Medvedev bt Alex de Minaur 6-2 6-4

Jannik Sinner bt Taylor Fritz 6-4 6-4

November 13

Carlos Alcaraz vs Andrey Rublev (from 1pm GMT)

Alexander Zverev vs Casper Ruud (not before 7.30pm)

November 14

Day session - 10.30am (doubles), 1pm (singles). Evening session - 5pm (doubles), not before 7.30pm (singles)

What is the format of the ATP Finals?

The ATP Finals has a round-robin format, with eight players divided into two groups of four. The eight seeds are determined by the ATP Race To Turin rankings on the Monday after the last ATP Tour tournament of the calendar year.

All singles matches are then the best of three tie-break sets, including the final.

Image: Current world No 1 Jannik Sinner was the first player to qualify for the 2024 ATP Finals

The top-seeded players are placed in Group A and the second-seeded into Group B. Players seeded 3, 4 and 5 and 6, 7 and 8, are then drawn in pairs with the first drawn placed in Group A. Each player plays the three other players in his group.

The winner of each group (best overall record) is placed in a separate semi-final bracket, with the top player in Group A playing the runner-up in Group B, and vice versa.

If two or more players are tied after the round-robin matches, the ties are broken by the tie-break procedure, with the final standings of each group determined by the first of the following methods that apply: a) Greatest number of wins; b) Greatest number of matches played; c) Head-to-head results if only two players are tied; d) If three players are tied, a player having played less than all three matches is automatically eliminated; or highest percentage of sets won; or highest percentage of games won; or the player positions on the ATP Rankings.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the 2024 US Open final between Sinner and Taylor Fritz

Who is the defending champion?

Image: Serbia's Novak Djokovic won the ATP Finals in 2023, defeating Sinner in the final

In 2023, Djokovic defeated home favourite Sinner at the ATP Finals in Turin to win the title for a record seventh time.

A ruthless Djokovic saw off Sinner in front of a passionate crowd, winning 6-3 6-3 to seal victory, after previously having lost to the Italian in the round-robin section of the competition.

The crowd tried their best to energise their man but Djokovic moved on towards victory as a Sinner double-fault ended the contest. With victory, Djokovic moved past Roger Federer (six titles) to stand alone as the most successful player in the tournament's history.

Where are the ATP Finals in 2024?

Image: Turin's impressive Inalpi Arena is the current host of the ATP Finals

From 2021-2025, the ATP Finals will be held at Turin's Inalpi Arena - Italy's largest indoor sporting arena.

The tournament has been contested in major cities around the world, with a rich history dating back to the birth of The Masters in Tokyo (1970).

Between 2009 and 2020, the event was held in London at The O2 arena.

Previous to that, it was hosted in Shanghai (2005-2008, 2002), Houston (2003-2004, 1976), Sydney (2001), Lisbon (2000), Hanover (1996-1999), Frankfurt (1990-1995), New York (1977-1989), Stockholm (1975), Melbourne (1974), Boston (1973), Barcelona (1972), Paris (1971), Tokyo (1970).

Live tennis on Sky Sports

In terms of the major ATP events that are left before the final ATP Finals qualifiers are confirmed, the final event is the ATP 1000 Paris Masters between October 26-November 3.

Keep track of the full tennis schedule live on Sky Sports.