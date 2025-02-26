Jos Buttler: England white-ball captain asks if he's part of the problem or the solution after Champions Trophy exit
England dumped out of Champions Trophy by eight-run defeat to Afghanistan; Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton in agreement Jos Buttler's time as white-ball captain is over after another group-stage exit in global tournament; England have surrendered both World Cup titles in past 18 months
Thursday 27 February 2025 06:38, UK
England white-ball captain Jos Buttler is considering whether he is "part of the problem or part of the solution" after his side crashed out of the Champions Trophy at the hands of Afghanistan.
England's miserable white-ball winter reached its lowest ebb as they were eliminated following a nerve-shredding eight-run defeat to Afghanistan in Lahore.
Defeat to Australia in their Group B opener left England in must-win territory but they fell at the first hurdle, with the best efforts of Joe Root (120 off 111 balls) not enough to get them over the line as they were bowled out for 317 chasing 326 for victory.
- England exit Champions Trophy with dramatic Afghanistan defeat
- Scorecard: England vs Afghanistan, Lahore
- ICC Champions Trophy tables | Fixtures and results
- Got Sky? Stream Champions Trophy on Sky Sports app
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with NOW
A ninth defeat in 10 limited-overs matches since Brendon McCullum expanded his head coaching role last month leaves Buttler's position vulnerable after yet another disappointing campaign at a major event, and he admitted all options were being considered over his position.
"It's tough to say, stood here right now," Buttler told Sky Sports. "I don't want to make any emotional statements, but I think it's fair to say we've got to consider all possibilities.
"I enjoy the challenge [of captaincy], I obviously don't enjoy losing games of cricket. When the results are not going well you do look in the mirror and ask if I'm part of the problem or part of the solution. That is what we've got to work out."
In his post-match press conference, Buttler was defiant when asked whether the pressure got to him.
He said: "I just missed a few balls early in my innings and got myself to nearly a run a ball. I got into a nice position again and just haven't been converting those positions in the recent past into some of the innings I've played in an England shirt in the past.
"That's obviously a frustration. I think at my best I I'm one of the best players in the world, that's what the team needs from me and unfortunately I haven't been delivering that."
'Captaincy doesn't sit comfortably on Buttler's shoulders'
In the last 18 months, England have surrendered both World Cups and are on a dire run of form, especially in ODIs, with Buttler's record now reading 22 defeats in 34 ODIs in permanent charge ahead of Saturday's dead rubber against South Africa in Karachi.
After defeat to Afghanistan plunged his position into further jeopardy, Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton were in agreement Buttler's time as England white-ball captain was up.
"If you're having to consider all options, that probably tells me the option is to let it go. That can be the most difficult thing to do," Hussain told Sky Sports.
"I thoroughly like Jos Buttler as a human being, he is a very likeable young man, he's popular in the dressing room and everyone who has played the game with him, but it's not his job to be popular, his job is to make England better at white ball cricket.
"If he's saying there's a lot of talent in the dressing room, and their win percentage has fallen off a cliff, and they've gone out in the group stages of the 50-over World Cup and Champions Trophy, and they've lost their last four bi-lateral series, and his form has diminished, I don't think it [the captaincy] sits comfortably on his shoulders.
"I've never looked at Buttler and thought 'wow what a leader,' he doesn't have that presence in the field that an Eoin Morgan had. That's a bad comparison because you're talking about England's greatest-ever white-ball captain, and he was a hard act to follow.
"As far as captaincy goes, I don't think Buttler has added that much to this England team, but it's taken away from his batting. And when you add the two together, take away from a great player and you're not gaining with leadership and captaincy, I think it's probably time to move on."
Athers: Buttler done as captain, England have regressed
Atherton added: "I think his time is done, actually, as captain and I think that's probably right.
"England do judge themselves on these ICC events, they've made that very clear, that because they come along so frequently now, they build towards these tournaments.
"But England have had three bad ones in a row now, the disastrous 50-over World Cup in India, a poor T20 World Cup in the Caribbean - where they made the semis but they didn't beat anybody of note though it - and now here, and their cricket is way below the standards which they set themselves.
"Sometimes you just have to say it's not working and therefore it's time for a change and time for somebody else, and I think deep down, he probably knows that."
Brook leading candidate to replace Buttler?
Asked who could replace Buttler should he step down, Atherton identified Harry Brook among the leading candidates.
"Just thinking about it, there isn't that much choice," he said.
"Harry Brook did it quite well, I thought, in the Australia series, the 50-over series that ended the summer, and it's hard to think beyond him.
"He's very young and inexperienced in ODI cricket but maybe it's a chance to build something with McCullum."
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - results and fixtures 🏏
Group A
- February 19: New Zealand beat Pakistan by 60 runs in Karachi ⚫
- February 20: India beat Bangladesh by six wickets in Dubai 🔵
- February 23: India beat New Zealand by six wickets 🔵
- February 24: New Zealand beat Bangladesh by five wickets ⚫
- February 27: Pakistan vs Bangladesh (Rawalpindi)
- March 2: New Zealand vs India (Dubai)
Group B
- February 21: South Africa beat Afghanistan by 107 runs in Karachi 🟢
- February 22: Australia beat England by five wickets 🟡
- February 25: Australia vs South Africa abandoned due to rain ☔
- February 26: Afghanistan beat England by eight runs in Lahore 🔵
- February 28: Afghanistan vs Australia (Lahore)
- Mar 1: South Africa vs England (Karachi)
Semi-finals
- March 4: Semi-final - A1 v B2 (Dubai)
- March 5: Semi-final 2 - A2 v B1 (Lahore)
Final
- March 9: Final (Lahore or Dubai)
Watch every match from the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, up to and including the final on March 9, live on Sky Sports, or stream with NOW.