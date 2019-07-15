England's Eoin Morgan backed to play on by Trevor Bayliss

Trevor Bayliss believes there is more to come from Eoin Morgan

Trevor Bayliss has backed Eoin Morgan to remain part of England's one-day side after he led them to World Cup success for the first time.

England beat New Zealand in a dramatic super over in Sunday's final, which was in stark contrast to four years ago when Morgan's side suffered a humiliating group-stage exit.

Bayliss arrived as head coach a few months later and, together with Morgan, has encouraged England to embrace an attacking brand of one-day cricket.

Morgan has led the way, as shown by his 148 from 71 balls against Afghanistan in the World Cup group stage, and Bayliss believes there is more to come from his 32-year-old captain.

17:53 Watch the pick of the action as England beat New Zealand in an incredible finale to the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup Watch the pick of the action as England beat New Zealand in an incredible finale to the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup

"He's the one that's really driven this going forward," said Bayliss. "The rest of the boys try to run through a brick wall for him.

"He's still good enough to be in this team for a while longer yet. There's a T20 World Cup coming up in 12 months which I'm sure he'll be more than up for."

England came close to crashing out of their home World Cup after defeats to Sri Lanka and Australia in the group stage but recovered with wins over India and New Zealand to reach the semi-finals.

They went on to lift the trophy for the first time after reaching three previous finals, and Bayliss believes their success is vindication of their positive approach since the last World Cup.

1:43 England bowler Jofra Archer admits he was pleased captain Eoin Morgan trusted him to bowl their Super Over in the World Cup final win over New Zealand England bowler Jofra Archer admits he was pleased captain Eoin Morgan trusted him to bowl their Super Over in the World Cup final win over New Zealand

He said: "It's terribly exciting and it's justification for the way we went about it over the last four years.

"At different times we copped a little bit of criticism because of the way we went about it but we had an end goal in mind and this is the result. We've stuck to our plans and the way we wanted to play.

"It's justification for a lot of hard work by a lot of people, not just the 11 guys out there in the field but everyone else that's played for us in the last four years and also the backroom staff, it's been a fantastic effort.

"To see the joy on the boys' faces after the game, and the way they celebrated in the dressing room, was all worth it."