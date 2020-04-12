England win World Cup after Super Over: How cricket reacted to Lord's final stunner

Captain Eoin Morgan lifts the World Cup with his England team after victory over New Zealand

Following Sunday's Watchalong on Sky Sports, we bring you the best reaction to England's stunning World Cup final win over New Zealand at Lord's, on that sunny July day last summer...

Jofra Archer held his nerve as England beat New Zealand on boundary count-back after a Super Over to win the World Cup for the first time in a nerve-shredding final, writes David Ruse from Lord's...

In one of the most remarkable cricket matches of all time, Ben Stokes scored a sensational 84 not out to rescue England from 86-4 and see them tie New Zealand's 241-8, despite the fact they required 15 from the final four deliveries of their regulation 50 overs.

The all-rounder and Jos Buttler then managed 15 runs from Trent Boult's Super Over and, despite Jimmy Neesham smashing Archer for six from the second ball of the England bowler's over, the Kiwis could only get one of the two runs they required from the last ball.

It meant they matched the hosts' total and lost by virtue of hitting fewer boundaries in the match - 17 to England's 26.

What they said

England captain Eoin Morgan: "I still can't actually believe it, it's been an incredible day. Absolutely phenomenal. There was very little between the teams, we were very fortunate to get over the line and I'm very fortunate to be holding this [trophy] - and extremely proud. This has been a four-year journey, we've developed a lot over the course of those four years, particularly in the last two. Sport is tough at times but to get over the line today means the world to us."

England allrounder Ben Stokes: "It's almost written in the stars when stuff like that happens. Moments like that are what you live for as a professional cricketer. I don't think there will be a better game in cricket history. We are champions of the world and it is an amazing feeling. I'm pretty done, to be honest!"

England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler: "I can't believe what has happened. I don't think anything will faze me again. I don't think I'll ever care about anything ever again. I don't really care what happens now in my career. We were laughing about the fact that four years of work came down to one ball. It justifies everything we have done for four years to get to this point. It's an incredible journey."

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson: "Two teams have worked really hard to get to this moment in time, so when two attempts to separate them with a winner and a loser still didn't perhaps shine, it just is what it is. The rules are there at the start. No-one probably thought we'd have to resort to that. But it was a great game of cricket. Whether to laugh or cry, it's your choice, isn't it? It's not anger for us, a lot of disappointment, I suppose. The guys are really feeling it."

Former England director of cricket, Andrew Strauss: "I'm so proud of the team. They've been brave enough to try something different, something we've never done before, and it has come off. It's one thing trying to play a different style, but then you've got to stick with it when you have your bad days, when the press get on your case and when people start doubting you. Over the four years, that's what they all did."

Sky Sports' Nasser Hussain: "After seven weeks of cricket, the trophy came down to one batsman, Martin Guptill, trying to dive into his crease and secure a single run that would have won the World Cup for New Zealand. If that happened in any match, you'd think 'that's incredible'. For it to happen in a home World Cup final at the Home of Cricket is truly remarkable. I doubt we'll ever see the like of it again. It was exactly what the game of cricket needed in this country."

Sky Sports' Shane Warne: "England have been the best side through this tournament, I believe, but I think New Zealand were the best team in the final. The rub of the green went to England. They got a score and defended that score to a tie - without a deflection off Ben Stokes' bat for four, they would have won the game. I'm happy for England, but they still haven't really beaten New Zealand. It was a tie in the Super Over."