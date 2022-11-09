Watch England's T20 World Cup semi-final with India live on Sky Sports on Thursday

Watch England's T20 World Cup semi-final against India at Adelaide Oval on Thursday, live on Sky Sports.

The winners of Thursday's match will face Pakistan in Sunday's final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, after Babar Azam's men beat New Zealand by seven wickets in Wednesday's first semi-final in Sydney.

The winners of Thursday's match will face Pakistan in Sunday's final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, after Babar Azam's men beat New Zealand by seven wickets in Wednesday's first semi-final in Sydney.

Wednesday, November 9:

India vs England (Adelaide, 8am) - coverage from 7am on Sky Sports Cricket

Sunday, November 13:

T20 World Cup Final (Melbourne, 8am) - coverage from 7.30am on Sky Sports Cricket

What has happened so far?

Semi-finals

Wednesday, November 9:

New Zealand vs Pakistan (Sydney, 8am) - Pakistan won by seven wickets

Super 12

Group 1: 1. New Zealand (W3 L1 NR1), 2. England (W3 L1 NR 1), 3. Australia (W3 L1 NR 1), 4. Sri Lanka (W2 L3), 5. Ireland (W1 L3 NR1), 6. Afghanistan (W0 L3 NR2)

1. New Zealand (W3 L1 NR1), 2. England (W3 L1 NR 1), 3. Australia (W3 L1 NR 1), 4. Sri Lanka (W2 L3), 5. Ireland (W1 L3 NR1), 6. Afghanistan (W0 L3 NR2) Group 2: 1. India (W4 L1), 2.Pakistan (W3 L2), 3. South Africa (W2 L2 NR 1), 4. Netherlands (W2 L3), 5. Bangladesh (W2 L3), 6. Zimbabwe (W1 L3 NR1)

Saturday, October 22:

- New Zealand vs Australia (Sydney, 8am) - New Zealand won by 89 runs

- England vs Afghanistan (Perth, 12pm) - England won by five wickets

Sunday, October 23:

- Sri Lanka vs Ireland (Hobart, 5am) - Sri Lanka won by nine wickets

- India vs Pakistan (Melbourne, 9am) - India won by four wickets

Monday, October 24:

- Bangladesh vs Netherlands (Hobart, 5am) - Bangladesh won by nine runs

- South Africa vs Zimbabwe (Hobart, 9am) - No result

Tuesday, October 25

- Australia vs Sri Lanka (Perth, 12pm) - Australia won by seven wickets

Wednesday, October 26:

- England vs Ireland (Melbourne, 5am) - Ireland won by five runs (DLS)

- New Zealand vs Afghanistan (Melbourne, 9am) - Match abandoned

Thursday, October 27:

- South Africa vs Bangladesh (Sydney, 4am) - South Africa won by 104 runs

- India vs Netherlands (Sydney, 8am) - India won by 56 runs

- Pakistan vs Zimbabwe (Perth,12pm) - Zimbabwe won by one run

Friday, October 28:

- Afghanistan vs Ireland (Melbourne, 5am) - Match abandoned

- England v Australia (Melbourne, 9am) - Match abandoned

Saturday, October 29:

- New Zealand vs Sri Lanka (Sydney, 9am) - New Zealand won by 104 runs

Sunday, October 30:

- Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe (Brisbane, 3am) - Bangladesh won by three runs

- Pakistan vs Netherlands (Perth, 7am) - Pakistan won by six wickets

- India vs South Africa (Perth, 11am) - South Africa won by five wickets

Monday, October 31:

- Australia vs Ireland (Brisbane, 8am) - Australia won by 42 runs

Tuesday, November 1:

- Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka (Brisbane, 4am) - Sri Lanka won by six wickets

- England vs New Zealand (Brisbane, 8am) - England won by 20 runs

Wednesday, November 2:

- Zimbabwe v Netherlands (Adelaide, 4am) - Netherlands won by five wickets

- India v Bangladesh (Adelaide, 8am) - India won by five runs (DLS)

Thursday, November 3:

- Pakistan vs South Africa (Sydney, 8am) - Pakistan won by 33 runs (DLS)

Friday, November 4:

- New Zealand vs Ireland (Adelaide, 4am) - New Zealand won by 35 runs

- Australia vs Afghanistan (Adelaide, 8am) - Australia won by four runs

Saturday, November 5:

- England vs Sri Lanka (Sydney, 8am) - England won by four wickets

Sunday, November 6:

- South Africa vs Netherlands (Adelaide, 12am) - Netherlands win by 13 runs

- Pakistan vs Bangladesh (Adelaide, 4am) - Pakistan won by five wickets

- India vs Zimbabwe (Melbourne, 8am) - India won by 71 runs

First round

Group A: 1. Sri Lanka (W2 L1), 2. Netherlands (W2 L1), 3. Namibia (W1 L2), 4. UAE (W1 L2)

Group B: 1. Zimbabwe (W2 L1), 2. Ireland (W2 L1), 3. Scotland (W1 L2), 4. West Indies (W1 L2)

Sunday, October 16:

- Sri Lanka vs Namibia (Geelong, 5am) - Namibia won by 55 runs

- UAE vs Netherlands (Geelong, 9am) - Netherlands won by three wickets

Monday, October 17:

- West Indies vs Scotland (Hobart, 5am) - Scotland won by 42 runs

- Ireland vs Zimbabwe (Hobart, 9am) - Zimbabwe won by 31 runs

Tuesday, October 18:

- Namibia vs Netherlands (Geelong, 5am) - Netherlands won by five wickets

- Sri Lanka vs UAE (Geelong, 9am) - Sri Lanka won by 79 runs

Wednesday, October 19:

- Scotland vs Ireland (Hobart, 5am) - Ireland won by six wickets

- West Indies vs Zimbabwe (Hobart, 9am) - West Indies won by 31 runs

Thursday, October 20:

- Sri Lanka vs Netherlands (Geelong, 5am) - Sri Lanka won by 16 runs

- Namibia vs UAE (Geelong, 9am) - UAE won by 7 runs

Friday, October 21:

- West Indies vs Ireland (Hobart, 5am) - Ireland won by nine wickets

- Scotland vs Zimbabwe (Hobart, 9am) - Zimbabwe won by five wickets

