Watch England's T20 World Cup semi-final with India live on Sky Sports on Thursday

Wednesday 9 November 2022 15:17, UK
Watch England's T20 World Cup semi-final against India at Adelaide Oval on Thursday, live on Sky Sports.
The winners of Thursday's match will face Pakistan in Sunday's final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, after Babar Azam's men beat New Zealand by seven wickets in Wednesday's first semi-final in Sydney.
Wednesday, November 9:
India vs England (Adelaide, 8am) - coverage from 7am on Sky Sports Cricket
Sunday, November 13:
T20 World Cup Final (Melbourne, 8am) - coverage from 7.30am on Sky Sports Cricket
Wednesday, November 9:
New Zealand vs Pakistan (Sydney, 8am) - Pakistan won by seven wickets
Saturday, October 22:
- New Zealand vs Australia (Sydney, 8am) - New Zealand won by 89 runs
- England vs Afghanistan (Perth, 12pm) - England won by five wickets
Sunday, October 23:
- Sri Lanka vs Ireland (Hobart, 5am) - Sri Lanka won by nine wickets
- India vs Pakistan (Melbourne, 9am) - India won by four wickets
Monday, October 24:
- Bangladesh vs Netherlands (Hobart, 5am) - Bangladesh won by nine runs
- South Africa vs Zimbabwe (Hobart, 9am) - No result
Tuesday, October 25
- Australia vs Sri Lanka (Perth, 12pm) - Australia won by seven wickets
Wednesday, October 26:
- England vs Ireland (Melbourne, 5am) - Ireland won by five runs (DLS)
- New Zealand vs Afghanistan (Melbourne, 9am) - Match abandoned
Thursday, October 27:
- South Africa vs Bangladesh (Sydney, 4am) - South Africa won by 104 runs
- India vs Netherlands (Sydney, 8am) - India won by 56 runs
- Pakistan vs Zimbabwe (Perth,12pm) - Zimbabwe won by one run
Friday, October 28:
- Afghanistan vs Ireland (Melbourne, 5am) - Match abandoned
- England v Australia (Melbourne, 9am) - Match abandoned
Saturday, October 29:
- New Zealand vs Sri Lanka (Sydney, 9am) - New Zealand won by 104 runs
Sunday, October 30:
- Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe (Brisbane, 3am) - Bangladesh won by three runs
- Pakistan vs Netherlands (Perth, 7am) - Pakistan won by six wickets
- India vs South Africa (Perth, 11am) - South Africa won by five wickets
Monday, October 31:
- Australia vs Ireland (Brisbane, 8am) - Australia won by 42 runs
Tuesday, November 1:
- Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka (Brisbane, 4am) - Sri Lanka won by six wickets
- England vs New Zealand (Brisbane, 8am) - England won by 20 runs
Wednesday, November 2:
- Zimbabwe v Netherlands (Adelaide, 4am) - Netherlands won by five wickets
- India v Bangladesh (Adelaide, 8am) - India won by five runs (DLS)
Thursday, November 3:
- Pakistan vs South Africa (Sydney, 8am) - Pakistan won by 33 runs (DLS)
Friday, November 4:
- New Zealand vs Ireland (Adelaide, 4am) - New Zealand won by 35 runs
- Australia vs Afghanistan (Adelaide, 8am) - Australia won by four runs
Saturday, November 5:
- England vs Sri Lanka (Sydney, 8am) - England won by four wickets
Sunday, November 6:
- South Africa vs Netherlands (Adelaide, 12am) - Netherlands win by 13 runs
- Pakistan vs Bangladesh (Adelaide, 4am) - Pakistan won by five wickets
- India vs Zimbabwe (Melbourne, 8am) - India won by 71 runs
Group A: 1. Sri Lanka (W2 L1), 2. Netherlands (W2 L1), 3. Namibia (W1 L2), 4. UAE (W1 L2)
Group B: 1. Zimbabwe (W2 L1), 2. Ireland (W2 L1), 3. Scotland (W1 L2), 4. West Indies (W1 L2)
Sunday, October 16:
- Sri Lanka vs Namibia (Geelong, 5am) - Namibia won by 55 runs
- UAE vs Netherlands (Geelong, 9am) - Netherlands won by three wickets
Monday, October 17:
- West Indies vs Scotland (Hobart, 5am) - Scotland won by 42 runs
- Ireland vs Zimbabwe (Hobart, 9am) - Zimbabwe won by 31 runs
Tuesday, October 18:
- Namibia vs Netherlands (Geelong, 5am) - Netherlands won by five wickets
- Sri Lanka vs UAE (Geelong, 9am) - Sri Lanka won by 79 runs
Wednesday, October 19:
- Scotland vs Ireland (Hobart, 5am) - Ireland won by six wickets
- West Indies vs Zimbabwe (Hobart, 9am) - West Indies won by 31 runs
Thursday, October 20:
- Sri Lanka vs Netherlands (Geelong, 5am) - Sri Lanka won by 16 runs
- Namibia vs UAE (Geelong, 9am) - UAE won by 7 runs
Friday, October 21:
- West Indies vs Ireland (Hobart, 5am) - Ireland won by nine wickets
- Scotland vs Zimbabwe (Hobart, 9am) - Zimbabwe won by five wickets
