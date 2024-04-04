New Zealand vs England: Tammy Beaumont hits 81 to lead tourists to ODI series-clinching win in Hamilton

Tammy Beaumont struck 81 as England were all out for 252 from 49 overs having won the toss and chosen to bat first; New Zealand were all out for 196 in response as Nat Sciver-Brunt returned figures of 3-21; the 56-run victory gives England an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ODI series
Thursday 4 April 2024 09:17, UK
England took an unassailable 2-0 lead in their ODI series against New Zealand with a 56-run win in the second match in Hamilton.
After being dismissed for a duck in the first match on Monday, opener Tammy Beaumont bounced back as part of a stellar 81-run stand to get England off to a hot start at Seddon Park.
Once Maia Bouchier was caught by Hannah Rowe for 20, England captain Heather Knight set about building an intimidating target alongside Beaumont.
The pair combined for 70 runs before Knight was dismissed by Jess Kerr.
Beaumont was not fazed however, continuing to belt boundaries despite the quick exits of Nat Sciver-Brunt and Alice Capsey.
She lifted England to 158-5 before she was finally dismissed by Rowe.
Amy Jones took the baton from there, contributing 48 from 40 balls as England set a target of 253.
Despite a staunch 57 from Brooke Halliday and a blistering 47 off 48 balls from Izzy Gaze, New Zealand's batters were unable to threaten England's score, ultimately being bowled out for 196.
Sciver-Brunt led the way for England's bowlers with three wickets from her seven overs.
The final match of the series takes place on Sunday at the same ground.
Sky Sports will show the IPL and WPL live in a new four-year deal from 2024-27. All the action from both leagues will be available to watch on Sky Sports Cricket, and non-Sky subscribers can stream the action with a NOW Sports Day or Month Membership.
Stream the best cricket and more top sport with NOW
You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!