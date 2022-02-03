Premier League Darts: Fixtures and results

Jonny Clayton is the defending champion of the Premier League of Darts

Keep up to date with the 2022 Cazoo Premier League fixtures and results, as the competition takes place across 16 nights before the Play-Offs in May.

This year, the Premier League is following a radical new format. Each night will now feature a mini-tournament of quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final.

The quarter-final fixtures for 14 of the 16 league phase nights are listed below in draw bracket order, with fixtures for Night Eight and Night 16 to be determined by league standings heading into each night.

All matches will be played over a best of 11 legs format, with a £10,000 bonus for each night's winner.

Ranking points will also be awarded from each night - with five to the winner, three to the runner-up and two to the semi-finalists - to form the league table from which the top four players will progress to the Play-Offs.

Take a look at the results so far and the fixtures for the forthcoming nights...

2022 Cazoo Premier League

Night 1 - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

Thursday February 3

Quarter-Finals

Jonny Clayton 6-2 Joe Cullen

Gerwyn Price 3-6 James Wade

Peter Wright 6-3 Michael Smith

Michael van Gerwen 4-6 Gary Anderson

Semi-Finals

Jonny Clayton 6-4 James Wade

Peter Wright 6-5 Gary Anderson

Final

Jonny Clayton 1-6 Peter Wright

Night 2 - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

Thursday February 10

Quarter-Finals

Peter Wright v Michael van Gerwen

Jonny Clayton v Michael Smith

James Wade v Joe Cullen

Gerwyn Price v Gary Anderson

Night 3 - The SSE Arena, Belfast

Thursday February 17

Quarter-Finals

Michael Smith v Gerwyn Price

Joe Cullen v Michael van Gerwen

Gary Anderson v Peter Wright

James Wade v Jonny Clayton

Night 4 - Westpoint Exeter

Thursday March 3

Quarter-Finals

Jonny Clayton v Michael van Gerwen

Michael Smith v Joe Cullen

Gerwyn Price v Peter Wright

James Wade v Gary Anderson

Night 5 - The Brighton Centre

Thursday March 10

Quarter-Finals

Gary Anderson v Michael Smith

Peter Wright v Jonny Clayton

Michael van Gerwen v James Wade

Joe Cullen v Gerwyn Price

Night 6 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Thursday March 17

Quarter-Finals

Michael Smith v James Wade

Michael van Gerwen v Gerwyn Price

Gary Anderson v Jonny Clayton

Joe Cullen v Peter Wright

Night 7

Quarter-Finals

Peter Wright v James Wade

Gary Anderson v Joe Cullen

Jonny Clayton v Gerwyn Price

Michael van Gerwen v Michael Smith

Night 8

Quarter-Finals

Rank 1 v Rank 8

Rank 4 v Rank 5

Rank 2 v Rank 7

Rank 3 v Rank 6

Night 9

Quarter-Finals

Michael Smith v Peter Wright

Gary Anderson v Michael van Gerwen

Joe Cullen v Jonny Clayton

James Wade v Gerwyn Price

Night 10

Quarter-Finals

Peter Wright v Gerwyn Price

Gary Anderson v James Wade

Michael van Gerwen v Jonny Clayton

Joe Cullen v Michael Smith

Night 11

Quarter-Finals

Jonny Clayton v Gary Anderson

Peter Wright v Joe Cullen

James Wade v Michael Smith

Gerwyn Price v Michael van Gerwen

Night 12

Quarter-Finals

James Wade v Michael van Gerwen

Gerwyn Price v Joe Cullen

Michael Smith v Gary Anderson

Jonny Clayton v Peter Wright

Night 13

Quarter-Finals

Peter Wright v Gary Anderson

Jonny Clayton v James Wade

Gerwyn Price v Michael Smith

Michael van Gerwen v Joe Cullen

Night 14

Quarter-Finals

Joe Cullen v James Wade

Gary Anderson v Gerwyn Price

Michael van Gerwen v Peter Wright

Michael Smith v Jonny Clayton

Night 15

Quarter-Finals

Gerwyn Price v Jonny Clayton

Michael Smith v Michael van Gerwen

James Wade v Peter Wright

Joe Cullen v Gary Anderson

Night 16

Quarter-Finals

Rank 1 v Rank 8

Rank 4 v Rank 5

Rank 2 v Rank 7

Rank 3 v Rank 6

Play-Offs

Semi-Finals

Rank 1 v Rank 4

Rank 2 v Rank 3

Format

Each night will see quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final played over the best of 11 legs (first to six).

Each player will meet the other seven players twice over the course of the season in a quarter-final game, plus two further nights will feature additional fixtures in the same format.

League Points

Night Winner - 5 points + £10,000 bonus

Runner-Up - 3 points

Semi-Finalists - 2 points