Premier League Darts: Fixtures and results
The competition continues in Liverpool on February 10 and reaches its climax with the Play-Offs in Newcastle on May 26; every dart will be shown live on Sky Sports as eight players take part in a brand new format
Last Updated: 03/02/22 11:25pm
Keep up to date with the 2022 Cazoo Premier League fixtures and results, as the competition takes place across 16 nights before the Play-Offs in May.
This year, the Premier League is following a radical new format. Each night will now feature a mini-tournament of quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final.
The quarter-final fixtures for 14 of the 16 league phase nights are listed below in draw bracket order, with fixtures for Night Eight and Night 16 to be determined by league standings heading into each night.
All matches will be played over a best of 11 legs format, with a £10,000 bonus for each night's winner.
Ranking points will also be awarded from each night - with five to the winner, three to the runner-up and two to the semi-finalists - to form the league table from which the top four players will progress to the Play-Offs.
Take a look at the results so far and the fixtures for the forthcoming nights...
2022 Cazoo Premier League
Night 1 - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
Thursday February 3
Quarter-Finals
Jonny Clayton 6-2 Joe Cullen
Gerwyn Price 3-6 James Wade
Peter Wright 6-3 Michael Smith
Michael van Gerwen 4-6 Gary Anderson
Semi-Finals
Jonny Clayton 6-4 James Wade
Peter Wright 6-5 Gary Anderson
Final
Jonny Clayton 1-6 Peter Wright
Night 2 - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
Thursday February 10
Quarter-Finals
Peter Wright v Michael van Gerwen
Jonny Clayton v Michael Smith
James Wade v Joe Cullen
Gerwyn Price v Gary Anderson
Night 3 - The SSE Arena, Belfast
Thursday February 17
Quarter-Finals
Michael Smith v Gerwyn Price
Joe Cullen v Michael van Gerwen
Gary Anderson v Peter Wright
James Wade v Jonny Clayton
Night 4 - Westpoint Exeter
Thursday March 3
Quarter-Finals
Jonny Clayton v Michael van Gerwen
Michael Smith v Joe Cullen
Gerwyn Price v Peter Wright
James Wade v Gary Anderson
Night 5 - The Brighton Centre
Thursday March 10
Quarter-Finals
Gary Anderson v Michael Smith
Peter Wright v Jonny Clayton
Michael van Gerwen v James Wade
Joe Cullen v Gerwyn Price
Night 6 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
Thursday March 17
Quarter-Finals
Michael Smith v James Wade
Michael van Gerwen v Gerwyn Price
Gary Anderson v Jonny Clayton
Joe Cullen v Peter Wright
Night 7
Quarter-Finals
Peter Wright v James Wade
Gary Anderson v Joe Cullen
Jonny Clayton v Gerwyn Price
Michael van Gerwen v Michael Smith
Night 8
Quarter-Finals
Rank 1 v Rank 8
Rank 4 v Rank 5
Rank 2 v Rank 7
Rank 3 v Rank 6
Night 9
Quarter-Finals
Michael Smith v Peter Wright
Gary Anderson v Michael van Gerwen
Joe Cullen v Jonny Clayton
James Wade v Gerwyn Price
Night 10
Quarter-Finals
Peter Wright v Gerwyn Price
Gary Anderson v James Wade
Michael van Gerwen v Jonny Clayton
Joe Cullen v Michael Smith
Night 11
Quarter-Finals
Jonny Clayton v Gary Anderson
Peter Wright v Joe Cullen
James Wade v Michael Smith
Gerwyn Price v Michael van Gerwen
Night 12
Quarter-Finals
James Wade v Michael van Gerwen
Gerwyn Price v Joe Cullen
Michael Smith v Gary Anderson
Jonny Clayton v Peter Wright
Night 13
Quarter-Finals
Peter Wright v Gary Anderson
Jonny Clayton v James Wade
Gerwyn Price v Michael Smith
Michael van Gerwen v Joe Cullen
Night 14
Quarter-Finals
Joe Cullen v James Wade
Gary Anderson v Gerwyn Price
Michael van Gerwen v Peter Wright
Michael Smith v Jonny Clayton
Night 15
Quarter-Finals
Gerwyn Price v Jonny Clayton
Michael Smith v Michael van Gerwen
James Wade v Peter Wright
Joe Cullen v Gary Anderson
Night 16
Quarter-Finals
Rank 1 v Rank 8
Rank 4 v Rank 5
Rank 2 v Rank 7
Rank 3 v Rank 6
Play-Offs
Semi-Finals
Rank 1 v Rank 4
Rank 2 v Rank 3
Schedule subject to change
Format
Each night will see quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final played over the best of 11 legs (first to six).
Each player will meet the other seven players twice over the course of the season in a quarter-final game, plus two further nights will feature additional fixtures in the same format.
League Points
Night Winner - 5 points + £10,000 bonus
Runner-Up - 3 points
Semi-Finalists - 2 points