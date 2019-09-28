MagiFelix still has his eye on LEC after Giants knock out Fnatic at EU Masters

Fnatic were this year's UKLC winners (Credit: Joe Brady)

Fnatic fell short at EU Masters after losing 3-0 to Giants Gaming in the semi-finals and Felix ‘MagiFelix’ Bostrom admits the shock exit means Fnatic still have a lot to improve on.

As the UKLC winners, Fnatic were the only UK representatives at the finals of the EU Masters this weekend, but they were bested by Spanish organisation Giants Gaming who will go on to face Berlin International Gaming tomorrow.

The UK has never won at EU Masters and Fnatic were certainly one of the favourites this year. Star mid laner MagiFelix admits that they still have a lot they need to work on but he hasn't lost his sight on the ultimate prize - being a part of the LEC.

Una actuación gigantesca contra #FNATICRISING de @GiantsGaming . 🙏😩🇪🇸



¡Cruzaremos los dedos por España mañana! 🤞🏆@LVPesLoL beat @LVPukLoL this time. But, hey, we're still the only team to make two semifinals.



The UK will stay in the #EUMasters till the end next time. 🇬🇧🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/WqEofpXzmY — FNATIC (@FNATIC) September 28, 2019

He said after losing to Giants: "Both me and our team are feeling pretty down right now. We came into the tournament expecting to go far so we're sad that we couldn't.

"We didn't play like we usually do in offline competitions. We're normally a lot more cohesive in our plays and know what we want to do in the game but I felt like today we weren't really playing as a unit.

"I really like being on Fnatic but I also wouldn't mind playing on other LEC teams if they'd be interested in me. Obviously, my goal is to get to the LEC eventually. I just need to keep improving and get over my problems of performing on stage.

"I'd say right now, I'd probably be a bottom tier LEC mid laner, so I need to keep improving to actually deserve a spot in a great LEC team."