Newcastle and AC Milan battling over Lille defender Sven Botman - Paper Talk

THE SUN

Newcastle are looking to add two key defenders in January with Lille's Sven Botman being one of those, although they will face competition from AC Milan.

Frenkie De Jong and Philippe Coutinho are part of a list of five players Barcelona will look to offload in January to finance their move for Manchester City's Ferran Torres.

Real Madrid could offer Eden Hazard to Lille in a swap deal to bring Canada international Jonathan David to the club.

West Ham are lining up Nice's strongman defender Flavius Daniliuc to give their ailing defensive corps a boost in January.

West Brom are keen on Orlando City striker Daryl Dike after being impressed by his loan spell last season with Barnsley.

DAILY MAIL

Tottenham are considering a January move for Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie according to a report in Italy.

Ander Herrera is hopeful there is still time for Kylian Mbappe to agree a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain, who risk losing one of their stars for nothing in the summer.

Gianluigi Buffon says he has no intention of retiring, despite turning 44 next month, and still wants to play in either Mexico or the USA.

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal have reportedly opened talks with Jose Mourinho's Roma over a deal which would see Ainsley Maitland-Niles join the Serie A club on loan.

Juventus are reported to be "unconvinced" by Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as they look to strengthen their attacking options in January.

Linfield's teenage striker Callum Marshall is set to complete a move to West Ham.

DAILY EXPRESS

Chelsea are drawing up plans to make a move for Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, potentially as early as January.

Tottenham are looking at making three significant free transfer signings, including Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger.

Arsenal have added Sevilla's Youssef En-Nesyri to their list of potential striker signings, although injury has kept him out for the majority of the 2021-22 season so far.

DAILY STAR

Chelsea are ready to make their move for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde in January if they offload Antonio Rudiger before the expiration of his contract.

Gianluigi Buffon has hit out at former Juventus team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo, claiming the now Manchester United player adversely affected the Turin club's DNA.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Ashes legend Glenn McGrath believes England have been "too nice" in the first two Tests against Australia and fears the series could get even uglier for Joe Root's men.

DAILY RECORD

Tony Watt is set to sign for Dundee United in the summer after the Motherwell forward agreed terms on a pre-contract.