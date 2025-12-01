Rory McIlroy's 2025 results, highlights and prize money, including majors, Ryder Cup and more
Rory McIlroy completed the Grand Slam in 2025 by winning The Masters at Augusta National and claiming elusive fifth major; McIlroy also won the Ryder Cup with Team Europe at Bethpage Black before securing the Race to Dubai
Monday 1 December 2025 11:57, UK
Rory McIlroy capped off a memorable year by winning the Race to Dubai again, having already completed the career Grand Slam and enjoyed Ryder Cup success in 2025.
McIlroy won 3.5 points to help Europe earn their first away win since the 'Miracle of Medinah' in 2012 to continue his career-defining 2025.
The world No 2 won three times on the PGA Tour - including an elusive fifth major victory The Masters, then also won the Amgen Irish Open on home soil.
"2025 is going to go down as one of the best years of my career, if not the best, and the most memorable for a lot of different reasons," McIlroy said after his victory in Ireland.
McIlroy ended the season by securing the Race to Dubai for a seventh time, leaving him within one of Colin Montgomerie's record.
McIlroy's mixed major record in 2025
He became just the sixth player to complete the Grand Slam after a dramatic play-off victory over Justin Rose at Augusta National, where he let a four-shot lead slip over the closing holes before winning on the first extra hole.
It was his first major win since 2014 and saw him join Tiger Woods, Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player as men's golf's Grand Slam champions.
After following a disappointing tied-47th finish at the PGA Championship in Quail Hollow by ending joint-19th at the US Open, McIlroy rounded off his major season by claiming a share of seventh at The Open in Northern Ireland.
Three wins in strong PGA Tour season for McIlroy
The Northern Irishman began his PGA Tour season with victory at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, beating good friend and Ryder Cup team-mate Shane Lowry by two strokes in California.
He added a second win of the season the following month at The Players, where he outlasted JJ Spaun in play-off - via a Monday finish - to win the PGA Tour's flagship event for the first time since 2019.
McIlroy elected to play the Texas Children's Houston Open to fine-tune his game ahead of The Masters and finished tied-fifth, before making sporting history with his play-off win at The Masters.
He sat out the RBC Heritage afterwards, but returned to action - alongside Lowry - to finish tied-12th in their title defence at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
McIlroy claimed a share of seventh as defending champion at the Truist Championship - previously called the Wells Fargo Championship, an event he has already won four times and cruised to a five-shot victory at in 2024.
That event was played away from the Quail Hollow Club due to it hosting the PGA Championship, where McIlroy finished a disappointing tied-47th round a course he had won on four times previously.
McIlroy suffered a shock missed cut at the RBC Canadian Open and failed to contend at the US Open, ending tied-19th, although showed signs of a return to form by claiming a share of sixth at the Travelers Championship.
Chris Gotterup outlasted McIlroy to win the Genesis Scottish Open, leaving the 36-year-old in tied-second, with McIlroy then finishing in tied-seventh at The Open on home soil as Scheffler claimed a dominant victory and second major of the season.
McIlroy finished tied-23rd in the Tour Championship, Tommy Fleetwood finally getting his first elusive PGA Tour win, a 12th-place finish in the BMW Championship coming a week prior.
More DP World Tour success for McIlroy
McIlroy made a winning return to the K Club for the Amgen Irish Open - nine years on from winning at the same venue, nailing a long-range eagle to force a play-off before claiming victory on the third extra play-off hole.
He failed to build on a strong start to his opening round at the BMW PGA Championship a week later, with the 2014 champion needing a final-round 65 to end the week in the top 20 and seven strokes behind Ryder Cup vice-captain Alex Noren.
Following his win with Team Europe at the Ryder Cup, McIlroy finished tied-26th in the inaugural DP World India Championship - the first time he ever competed in India - as Tommy Fleetwood claimed victory.
McIlroy carded the lowest round of his DP World Tour career on his way to a tied-third finish at the Abu Dhabi Championship, posting a final-round 62 to finish a shot outside of a play-off, which extended his advantage in the Race to Dubai standings heading into his DP World Tour Championship.
A dramatic finish to the season saw McIlroy find a final-hole eagle to force a play-off with Matt Fitzpatrick at the DP World Tour Championship, before finding water on the first extra play-off hole to finish runner-up to the Englishman.
Rory McIlroy's results for 2025
January 16-19 - Hero Dubai Desert Classic - Tied-fourth
January 30-February 2 - AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - WINNER
February 13-16 - Genesis Invitational (Signature Event) - Tied-17th
March 6-9 - Arnold Palmer Invitational (Signature Event) - Tied-15th
March 13-16 - The Players - WINNER
March 27-30 - Texas Children's Houston Open - Tied-fifth
April 10-13 - The Masters - WINNER
April 24-27 - Zurich Classic of New Orleans (team event with Shane Lowry) - Tied-12th
May 8-11 - Truist Championship (Signature Event) - Tied-seventh
May 15-18 - PGA Championship - Tied-47th
June 5-8 - RBC Canadian Open - CUT
June 12-15 - US Open - Tied-19th
June 19-22 - Travelers Championship - Tied-sixth
July 10-13 - Genesis Scottish Open - Tied-second
July 17-20 - The Open - Tied-seventh
August 14-17 - BMW Championship- Tied-12th
August 21-24 - Tour Championship- Tied-23rd
September 4-7 - Amgen Irish Open - WINNER
September 11-14 - BMW PGA Championship - Tied-20th
September 26-28 - Ryder Cup - WINNER with Team Europe
October 16-19 - DP World India Championship - Tied-26th
November 6-9 - Abu Dhabi Championship - Tied-third
November 13-16 - DP World Tour Championship - Second
McIlroy and Team Europe win 2025 Ryder Cup
McIlroy's victory at The Masters ended a 3,899-day wait for a fifth major title, with the 36-year-old then going on to win an away Ryder Cup with Team Europe for the first time since 2012.
The Northern Irishman played in three consecutive winning teams in 2010, 2012 and 2014, then formed an unbeaten partnership with Thomas Pieters during Europe's 2016 defeat to the United States at Hazeltine.
McIlroy was part of the victorious 2018 team in Paris and reduced to tears after featuring in the record-breaking loss at Whistling Straits in 2021, before finishing as Europe's leading scorer during the 16.5-11.5 win in the 2023 contest.
He won 3.5 points for Europe during their thrilling win over the USA at Bethpage Black, finishing unbeaten over the first two days before losing to Scottie Scheffler on the final hole of the Sunday singles.
Which other events has McIlroy won?
McIlroy's five major winners are the 2011 US Open, 2012 PGA Championship, 2014 The Open, 2014 PGA Championship and 2025 The Masters.
He made his Ryder Cup debut in 2010 and has featured in every edition since, helping Team Europe to victory over Team USA in five of his seven appearances so far.
His PGA Tour career highlights include four wins at the Wells Fargo Championship, three wins at the Tour Championship and two wins at The Players, while he is a three-time winner on the FedExCup.
