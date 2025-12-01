Rory McIlroy's 2025 results, highlights and prize money, including majors, Ryder Cup and more

Rory McIlroy capped off a memorable year by winning the Race to Dubai again, having already completed the career Grand Slam and enjoyed Ryder Cup success in 2025.

McIlroy won 3.5 points to help Europe earn their first away win since the 'Miracle of Medinah' in 2012 to continue his career-defining 2025.

The world No 2 won three times on the PGA Tour - including an elusive fifth major victory The Masters, then also won the Amgen Irish Open on home soil.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the final round of The Masters at Augusta National as McIlroy completed the career Grand Slam after beating Justin Rose in a play-off

"2025 is going to go down as one of the best years of my career, if not the best, and the most memorable for a lot of different reasons," McIlroy said after his victory in Ireland.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rory McIlroy eagled the 18th hole - in dramatic fashion - at The K Club to force a play-off at the Irish Open

McIlroy ended the season by securing the Race to Dubai for a seventh time, leaving him within one of Colin Montgomerie's record.

McIlroy's mixed major record in 2025

He became just the sixth player to complete the Grand Slam after a dramatic play-off victory over Justin Rose at Augusta National, where he let a four-shot lead slip over the closing holes before winning on the first extra hole.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player McIlroy won The Masters with a birdie on the first play-off hole against Rose to complete the career Grand Slam

It was his first major win since 2014 and saw him join Tiger Woods, Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player as men's golf's Grand Slam champions.

After following a disappointing tied-47th finish at the PGA Championship in Quail Hollow by ending joint-19th at the US Open, McIlroy rounded off his major season by claiming a share of seventh at The Open in Northern Ireland.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rory McIlroy reflects an emotional week at Royal Portrush for the 153rd Open, where he finished tied-seventh on home soil

Three wins in strong PGA Tour season for McIlroy

The Northern Irishman began his PGA Tour season with victory at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, beating good friend and Ryder Cup team-mate Shane Lowry by two strokes in California.

He added a second win of the season the following month at The Players, where he outlasted JJ Spaun in play-off - via a Monday finish - to win the PGA Tour's flagship event for the first time since 2019.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from McIlroy's play-off victory over JJ Spaun at The Players

McIlroy elected to play the Texas Children's Houston Open to fine-tune his game ahead of The Masters and finished tied-fifth, before making sporting history with his play-off win at The Masters.

He sat out the RBC Heritage afterwards, but returned to action - alongside Lowry - to finish tied-12th in their title defence at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

McIlroy claimed a share of seventh as defending champion at the Truist Championship - previously called the Wells Fargo Championship, an event he has already won four times and cruised to a five-shot victory at in 2024.

Image: Rory McIlroy is now a 29-time winner on the PGA Tour

That event was played away from the Quail Hollow Club due to it hosting the PGA Championship, where McIlroy finished a disappointing tied-47th round a course he had won on four times previously.

McIlroy suffered a shock missed cut at the RBC Canadian Open and failed to contend at the US Open, ending tied-19th, although showed signs of a return to form by claiming a share of sixth at the Travelers Championship.

Chris Gotterup outlasted McIlroy to win the Genesis Scottish Open, leaving the 36-year-old in tied-second, with McIlroy then finishing in tied-seventh at The Open on home soil as Scheffler claimed a dominant victory and second major of the season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the final round of the Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in Scotland

McIlroy finished tied-23rd in the Tour Championship, Tommy Fleetwood finally getting his first elusive PGA Tour win, a 12th-place finish in the BMW Championship coming a week prior.

More DP World Tour success for McIlroy

McIlroy made a winning return to the K Club for the Amgen Irish Open - nine years on from winning at the same venue, nailing a long-range eagle to force a play-off before claiming victory on the third extra play-off hole.

He failed to build on a strong start to his opening round at the BMW PGA Championship a week later, with the 2014 champion needing a final-round 65 to end the week in the top 20 and seven strokes behind Ryder Cup vice-captain Alex Noren.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rory McIlroy signed off ahead of the Ryder Cup in style by firing in two eagles and five birdies to shoot an impressive 65 in the final round

Following his win with Team Europe at the Ryder Cup, McIlroy finished tied-26th in the inaugural DP World India Championship - the first time he ever competed in India - as Tommy Fleetwood claimed victory.

McIlroy carded the lowest round of his DP World Tour career on his way to a tied-third finish at the Abu Dhabi Championship, posting a final-round 62 to finish a shot outside of a play-off, which extended his advantage in the Race to Dubai standings heading into his DP World Tour Championship.

A dramatic finish to the season saw McIlroy find a final-hole eagle to force a play-off with Matt Fitzpatrick at the DP World Tour Championship, before finding water on the first extra play-off hole to finish runner-up to the Englishman.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of day four from the season-ending DP World Championship in Dubai, where Matt Fitzpatrick edged out Rory McIlroy in a dramatic finish

Rory McIlroy's results for 2025

January 16-19 - Hero Dubai Desert Classic - Tied-fourth

January 30-February 2 - AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - WINNER

February 13-16 - Genesis Invitational (Signature Event) - Tied-17th

March 6-9 - Arnold Palmer Invitational (Signature Event) - Tied-15th

March 13-16 - The Players - WINNER

March 27-30 - Texas Children's Houston Open - Tied-fifth

April 10-13 - The Masters - WINNER

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player McIlroy won The Masters with a birdie on the first play-off hole against Rose to complete the career Grand Slam

April 24-27 - Zurich Classic of New Orleans (team event with Shane Lowry) - Tied-12th

May 8-11 - Truist Championship (Signature Event) - Tied-seventh

May 15-18 - PGA Championship - Tied-47th

June 5-8 - RBC Canadian Open - CUT

June 12-15 - US Open - Tied-19th

June 19-22 - Travelers Championship - Tied-sixth

July 10-13 - Genesis Scottish Open - Tied-second

July 17-20 - The Open - Tied-seventh

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the final round of the Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in Scotland

August 14-17 - BMW Championship- Tied-12th

August 21-24 - Tour Championship- Tied-23rd

September 4-7 - Amgen Irish Open - WINNER

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Iona Stephen and Paul McGinley look at how Rory McIlroy eagled the 18th hole in regulation play before edging out Joakim Lagergren in a play-off at The K Club

September 11-14 - BMW PGA Championship - Tied-20th

September 26-28 - Ryder Cup - WINNER with Team Europe

October 16-19 - DP World India Championship - Tied-26th

November 6-9 - Abu Dhabi Championship - Tied-third

November 13-16 - DP World Tour Championship - Second

McIlroy and Team Europe win 2025 Ryder Cup

McIlroy's victory at The Masters ended a 3,899-day wait for a fifth major title, with the 36-year-old then going on to win an away Ryder Cup with Team Europe for the first time since 2012.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rory McIlroy 'loves' the team Luke Donald has assembled for the Ryder Cup and believes Team Europe 'have a wonderful opportunity' at Bethpage Black

The Northern Irishman played in three consecutive winning teams in 2010, 2012 and 2014, then formed an unbeaten partnership with Thomas Pieters during Europe's 2016 defeat to the United States at Hazeltine.

McIlroy was part of the victorious 2018 team in Paris and reduced to tears after featuring in the record-breaking loss at Whistling Straits in 2021, before finishing as Europe's leading scorer during the 16.5-11.5 win in the 2023 contest.

He won 3.5 points for Europe during their thrilling win over the USA at Bethpage Black, finishing unbeaten over the first two days before losing to Scottie Scheffler on the final hole of the Sunday singles.

Which other events has McIlroy won?

McIlroy's five major winners are the 2011 US Open, 2012 PGA Championship, 2014 The Open, 2014 PGA Championship and 2025 The Masters.

He made his Ryder Cup debut in 2010 and has featured in every edition since, helping Team Europe to victory over Team USA in five of his seven appearances so far.

His PGA Tour career highlights include four wins at the Wells Fargo Championship, three wins at the Tour Championship and two wins at The Players, while he is a three-time winner on the FedExCup.

Watch Rory McIlroy in PGA Tour and DP World Tour action live on Sky Sports. Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.