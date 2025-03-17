Rory McIlroy schedule: Latest results, confirmed events, majors, Ryder Cup and where he could play in 2025

Rory McIlroy is chasing more PGA Tour and DP World Tour success in 2025, with an end to his major drought and Ryder Cup success also targets over the year ahead.

McIlroy kicked off his year on the DP World Tour, finishing tied fourth at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic as he returned to the UAE two months after winning the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.

The Northern Irishman began his PGA Tour season with victory at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, beating good friend and Ryder Cup team-mate Shane Lowry by two strokes in California.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where McIlroy impressed to claim a two-shot victory in his first PGA Tour appearance of the year

He added a second win of the season the following month at The Players, where he outlasted JJ Spaun in play-off - via a Monday finish - to win the PGA Tour's flagship event for the first time since 2019.

McIlroy's principal goals in 2025 will be to secure a first major since the 2014 PGA Championship and help Team Europe win the Ryder Cup away from home at Bethpage Black in September, while his start to the campaign will raise his hopes of completing the career Grand Slam at The Masters.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player McIlroy came close to winning the Dubai Invitational, the US Open, the Irish Open and the BMW PGA Championship, but he ultimately fell just short in all four tournaments

How much will McIlroy play in 2025?

McIlroy played 27 events last year, his highest number of tournaments since 2010, although plans to significantly reduce his schedule after hitting "a wall" during a packed finish to his PGA Tour season.

"l will probably play, including the Ryder Cup, something like 22," McIlroy said ahead of his tied-fourth finish at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. "I'd say my DP World Tour schedule will be pretty similar to what it was last year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player McIlroy said winning the Seve Ballesteros Award was 'a really nice compliment' and shared the improvements he aimed to make in 2025

"Obviously we don't have the extra event here in Dubai this year, but I'd imagine that my schedule after the summer will look very much the same. If anything, I'll play a similar schedule here [DP World Tour] and just shave off some events over in the States."

McIlroy admitted he is still undecided how to attack his pre-major schedule ahead of his latest bid to complete the career Grand Slam next month at The Masters.

He is yet to confirm - as of March 17 - his entry into an event before the opening major of the year, although reiterated after his Players Championship win that he plans to play once more on the PGA Tour before heading to Augusta National.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wayne Riley looks ahead to The Masters and whether McIlroy could complete a career Grand Slam, following his win at The Players

"I think three weeks going in [without playing] is a little too much," McIlroy said after his win at The Players. "So I'll play one of the events in Texas - whether it's Houston [Texas Children's Houston Open] or San Antonio [Valero Texas Open], I'm not sure."

McIlroy and Lowry have confirmed they will return to defend their title at the PGA Tour's Zurich Classic of New Orleans this April, live on Sky Sports.

He made his debut in the event alongside Lowry in last year's contest, following a "drunken lunch" between the pair after Europe's 2023 Ryder Cup success, with the duo impressing to claim a play-off victory over Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player McIlroy and Shane Lowry celebrated their Zurich Classic of New Orleans victory in style with an impressive rendition of 'Don't Stop Believin!'

The win marked McIlroy's 25th PGA Tour victory and Lowry's first win since his 2022 BMW PGA Championship on the DP World Tour, with the pair now returning for this year's event at TPC Louisiana from April 24-27.

McIlroy confirmed for Irish Open return

McIlroy will return to the site of his first professional victory on Irish soil when he tees it up in the Amgen Irish Open this September, nine years on from his famous victory at The K Club.

The former world No 1 produced a brilliant birdie-par-eagle finish to win the island of Ireland's national open by three strokes in 2016, with McIlroy now looking to go one better than last year's runner-up finish to Rasmus Hojgaard.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of day four of the 2024 Amgen Irish Open, where McIlroy narrowly missed out on a home victory as Rasmus Hojgaard impressed

His Irish Open appearance will be the first of back-to-back starts on the DP World Tour, with McIlroy also confirmed to be playing the BMW PGA Championship the following week ahead of the Ryder Cup from September 26-28.

Rory McIlroy's results and schedule for 2025

Subject to change

January 16-19 - Hero Dubai Desert Classic - Tied-fourth

January 30-February 2 - AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - WINNER

February 13-16 - Genesis Invitational (Signature Event) - Tied-17th

March 6-9 - Arnold Palmer Invitational (Signature Event) - Tied-15th

March 13-16 - The Players - WINNER

Either Texas Children's Houston Open or Valero Texas Open (TBC)

April 10-13 - The Masters

April 17-20 - RBC Heritage (Signature Event)

April 24-27 - Zurich Classic of New Orleans (team event with Shane Lowry)

May 8-11 - Truist Championship (Signature Event)

May 15-18 - PGA Championship

May 29-June 1 - The Memorial (Signature Event)

June 5-8 - RBC Canadian Open

June 12-15 - US Open

June 19-22 - Travelers Championship (Signature Event)

July 10-13 - Genesis Scottish Open

July 17-20 - The Open

August 14-17 - BMW Championship

August 21-24 - Tour Championship

September 4-7 - Amgen Irish Open

September 11-14 - BMW PGA Championship

September 26-28 - Ryder Cup

November 6-9 - Abu Dhabi Championship

November 13-16 - DP World Tour Championship

Will 2025 be McIlroy's year for a major?

McIlroy's major drought extends into an 11th year, which would equal the biggest gap between major victories in men's golf, although there are courses on the 2025 schedule that will give him encouragement to end his winless streak.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at the best bits from the final round of the 2014 PGA Championship at Valhalla, where McIlroy claimed the most recent of his four major titles

He has seven career top-10s at The Masters, including a runner-up finish at Augusta National in 2022, while he is a four-time winner of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club - the venue for the 2025 PGA Championship.

The Northern Irishman will head to Oakmont having ended no worse than ninth in each of his last six US Open appearances, before a return to Royal Portrush for The Open to play a course where he missed the cut in 2019 but previously held a course record as a teenager.

Watch the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, majors and the best of women's golf live throughout 2025 on Sky Sports. Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW. 📱📺💻