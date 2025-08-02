Rory McIlroy schedule: Latest results, confirmed events, majors, Ryder Cup and where he could play in 2025

Rory McIlroy competes in the Irish Open at The K Club this week as he continues preparations for the Ryder Cup later this month.

McIlroy - who was an automatic qualifier for the European Ryder Cup team - heads up a field which also includes Tyrell Hatton and Shane Lowry at the DP World Tour event, which begins on Thursday (September 4).

He became just the sixth player to complete the Grand Slam after a dramatic play-off victory over Justin Rose at Augusta National, where he let a four-shot lead slip over the closing holes before winning on the first extra hole.

After following a disappointing tied-47th finish at the PGA Championship in Quail Hollow with a tied-19th finish at the US Open, McIlroy showed signs of a return to form by finishing no worse than seventh in his next three starts.

McIlroy's attention turned recently to the PGA Tour's FedExCup Playoffs, where he finished T23 at the season-ending Tour Championship.

He is switching focus to the DP World Tour ahead of the Ryder Cup.

Image: McIlroy heads into the FedExCup playoffs second in the FedExCup standings

McIlroy said it is full steam ahead in terms of the DP World Tour and ensuring he maintains a commanding lead with a strong performance at The K Club.

He is chasing his seventh Race to Dubai win and victory would put him one win behind record-holder Colin Montgomerie.

"Those are two big weeks for me to try to extend my lead in the Race to Dubai," McIlroy said.

"That's become a pretty important thing for me. I'm chasing a little bit of history there. I want to put my head down and play well those couple weeks.

"They're sort of like two home tournaments for me, Ireland being my national open, and then we live pretty much on the course at Wentworth.

"Big couple of weeks to try to play well but also sharpen up different aspects of the game going into the Ryder Cup."

McIlroy's 2025 season so far

McIlroy kicked off his year on the DP World Tour, finishing tied fourth at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic as he returned to the UAE two months after winning the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.

The Northern Irishman began his PGA Tour season with victory at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, beating good friend and Ryder Cup team-mate Shane Lowry by two strokes in California.

He added a second win of the season the following month at The Players, where he outlasted JJ Spaun in play-off - via a Monday finish - to win the PGA Tour's flagship event for the first time since 2019.

McIlroy elected to play the Texas Children's Houston Open to fine-tune his game ahead of The Masters and finished tied-fifth, before making sporting history with his play-off win at The Masters.

He sat out the RBC Heritage afterwards, but returned to action - alongside Lowry - to finish tied-12th in their title defence at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

McIlroy claimed a share of seventh as defending champion at the Truist Championship - previously called the Wells Fargo Championship, an event he has already won four times and cruised to a five-shot victory at in 2024.

That event was played away from the Quail Hollow Club due to it hosting the PGA Championship, where McIlroy finished a disappointing tied-47th round a course he had won on four times previously.

McIlroy suffered a shock missed cut at the RBC Canadian Open and failed to contend at the US Open, ending tied-19th, although showed signs of a return to form by claiming a share of sixth at the Travelers Championship.

Chris Gotterup outlasted McIlroy to win the Genesis Scottish Open, leaving the 36-year-old in tied-second, with McIlroy then finishing in tied-seventh at The Open on home soil as Scheffler claimed a dominant victory and second major of the season.

Most recently, McIlroy finished tied-23rd in the Tour Championship, Tommy Fleetwood finally getting his first elusive PGA Tour win, a 12th place finish in the BMW Championship coming a week prior.

McIlroy set to play in India for the first time

Rory McIlroy will compete in the inaugural DP World India Championship, the first time he will ever compete in India, when the $4m tournament takes place at Delhi Golf Club from October 16-19.

McIlroy said: "I'm excited to not only tee it up in India for the first time but also visit a country that I've always wanted to explore.

"I'm proud to play in the inaugural DP World India Championship. I've always enjoyed playing a global schedule and as I have previously said, there is tremendous potential to grow golf further in the country. This is a great opportunity, and I can't wait to play in front of Indian golf fans."

Rory McIlroy's results and schedule for 2025

Subject to change

January 16-19 - Hero Dubai Desert Classic - Tied-fourth

January 30-February 2 - AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - WINNER

February 13-16 - Genesis Invitational (Signature Event) - Tied-17th

March 6-9 - Arnold Palmer Invitational (Signature Event) - Tied-15th

March 13-16 - The Players - WINNER

March 27-30 - Texas Children's Houston Open - Tied-fifth

April 10-13 - The Masters - WINNER

April 24-27 - Zurich Classic of New Orleans (team event with Shane Lowry) - Tied-12th

May 8-11 - Truist Championship (Signature Event) - Tied-seventh

May 15-18 - PGA Championship - Tied-47th

June 5-8 - RBC Canadian Open - CUT

June 12-15 - US Open - Tied-19th

June 19-22 - Travelers Championship - Tied-sixth

July 10-13 - Genesis Scottish Open - Tied-second

July 17-20 - The Open - Tied-seventh

August 14-17 - BMW Championship- Tied-12th

August 21-24 - Tour Championship- Tied-23rd

September 4-7 - Amgen Irish Open

September 11-14 - BMW PGA Championship

September 26-28 - Ryder Cup

October 16-19 - DP World India Championship

November 6-9 - Abu Dhabi Championship

November 13-16 - DP World Tour Championship

December 4-7 - Australian Open

Ryder Cup success to come?

McIlroy's Masters victory ended a 3,899-day wait for a fifth major title at The Masters and now has his sights on winning an away Ryder Cup for the first time since 2012.

The Northern Irishman will play a key role for Luke Donald's European team at the Ryder Cup, where they search for a historic win on American soil at Bethpage Black from September 26-28.

McIlroy has already automatically qualified and will make an eighth consecutive appearance for Team Europe, having featured in every edition since making his debut in 2010.

Which other events has McIlroy won?

McIlroy's five major winners are the 2011 US Open, 2012 PGA Championship, 2014 The Open, 2014 PGA Championship and 2025 The Masters.

He made his Ryder Cup debut in 2010 and has featured in every edition since, helping Team Europe to victory over Team USA in five of his seven appearances so far.

His PGA Tour career highlights include four wins at the Wells Fargo Championship, three wins at the Tour Championship and two wins at The Players, while he is a three-time winner on the FedExCup.

