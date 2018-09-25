Francesco Molinari targets first Ryder Cup victory

0:48 This year's Open champion Francesco Molinari says everyone is equal in Europe's Ryder Cup team, and all that matters is how many points they win. This year's Open champion Francesco Molinari says everyone is equal in Europe's Ryder Cup team, and all that matters is how many points they win.

Open champion Francesco Molinari has failed to win a match in his two previous Ryder Cup appearances but is determined to put that right at Le Golf National this week.

The 35-year-old Italian believes he is now a much better player than when he last appeared for Europe at Medinah in 2012.

Molinari did, however, pick up half a point from his match against Tiger Woods in the singles six years ago, with his other half - he has suffered four defeats - coming in the fourballs at Celtic Manor in 2010 alongside his brother Edoardo.

"I think I've improved a lot as a player since 2012, and I hope to show that on the course this week," he said.

Francesco Molinari kisses the Claret Jug after winning The Open

"But, on the other hand, it doesn't really matter what you've done so far. It's about those three days and the kind of golf that you can produce in those three days. So I'm looking forward to some good prep these next few days and hopefully some good golf at the weekend."

Molinari insists his status as a major champion, following his success at Carnoustie in July, makes no difference in the European locker room.

"One of the strengths of the European side I think has always been making everyone feel the same," he said.

"We all start at zero points at the beginning of the week, so it doesn't matter if you won a major or if you won more than one major. Just how many points can you win this week.

Paul Casey, Rory McIlroy and Molinari were all early arrivals on the course at Le Golf National on Tuesday

"So I don't think I have a different swagger from that point of view, and I don't think I'm the kind of guy, anyway, to get in a locker room and shout things. That's not the way I do things.

"I'll try to lead, if you want; if they want me to lead, I'll try to lead with my style. I'm not going to change anything for three days."

Molinari was also up against Woods in the singles in 2010 when he lost 4&3 and he will have no qualms about facing him again this week, despite the American's victory in the Tour Championship on Sunday.

Tiger Woods and Molinari halved their singles match in 2012

"I don't know if I'll draw him again this week," added Molinari. "I'll do my best like I always do, and he's obviously in great form. It was nice to see him winning last week. I think he really deserved it after the season he's had.

Ryder Cup Memories Live on

"But this week, it's a different story, and in 18 holes, anything can happen. So if I do face him, I'll do my best to get something out of it."

