Ryder Cup in numbers - Facts and figures from Le Golf National
By AFP
Last Updated: 25/09/18 1:20pm
Facts and figures from the 42nd Ryder Cup as Europe prepare to take on the United States at Le Golf National in Paris.
3.4: The millimetres in height the grass on the greens will be cut.
7: Percentage of Americans at the course making the trek to support team USA.
8: The mm height of the fairway cut.
9: The number of holes at Le Golf National featuring water hazards.
12: Number of nations that have represented the European team.
18: The number of Jumbotron video screens spread across the course.
19: Age of Sergio Garcia in 1999 when he became the youngest player in Ryder Cup history.
19: Number of matches since the British and Irish squad was expanded to a full European side. Europe are 10-8 with one drawn in that span.
22: Record number of Ryder Cup matches won by Arnold Palmer.
25: Highest number of points recorded by a Ryder Cup player, achieved by England's Nick Faldo.
25: The number of years since the USA won on European soil, in 1993 at The Belfry in England.
25: The kilometres of rope used to mark off the course areas for spectators and players. Also 9km of fencing and 16.5km of crowd-control barriers.
41: Number of prior Ryder Cups, with the Americans leading the all-time rivalry 26-13 with two drawn.
43: Percentage of ticket buyers who will be French.
52: Age of Ray Floyd when he became the oldest player in Ryder Cup history in 1993.
82: Number of players who have played for Team Europe.
90: Number of nations from which people will travel for the event.
98: The mm height of the deepest rough.
133.5: Number of points won by English players since 1979, more than any other European nation.
356: The number of club-car buggies used on the course, most notably by the US and European teams but also by sponsors, television and caterers.
1,350: The number of volunteer workers at the event this week, from more than 50 nations. They range in age from 18 to 82.
5,250: The number of white stakes used to secure the ropes.
6,900: Approximate number of seats at the first tee.
7,183: The length of the course in yards.
8,000: The approximate number of hospitality area meals to be served during competition days Friday through Sunday.
11,063: The number of seats in 10 grandstands across the course.
34,000: The number of cars parked at park and ride spaces during Ryder Cup week.
270,000: Number of spectators expected to attend the week's activities.
500,000: The approximate number of litres of water used each day.
