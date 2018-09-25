Ryder Cup in numbers - Facts and figures from Le Golf National

There are nine holes featuring water hazards at Le Golf National, including the 18th

Facts and figures from the 42nd Ryder Cup as Europe prepare to take on the United States at Le Golf National in Paris.

3.4: The millimetres in height the grass on the greens will be cut.

7: Percentage of Americans at the course making the trek to support team USA.

8: The mm height of the fairway cut.

9: The number of holes at Le Golf National featuring water hazards.

12: Number of nations that have represented the European team.

18: The number of Jumbotron video screens spread across the course.

19: Age of Sergio Garcia in 1999 when he became the youngest player in Ryder Cup history.

Sergio Garcia made his Ryder Cup debut at the age of 19

19: Number of matches since the British and Irish squad was expanded to a full European side. Europe are 10-8 with one drawn in that span.

22: Record number of Ryder Cup matches won by Arnold Palmer.

25: Highest number of points recorded by a Ryder Cup player, achieved by England's Nick Faldo.

25: The number of years since the USA won on European soil, in 1993 at The Belfry in England.

25: The kilometres of rope used to mark off the course areas for spectators and players. Also 9km of fencing and 16.5km of crowd-control barriers.

41: Number of prior Ryder Cups, with the Americans leading the all-time rivalry 26-13 with two drawn.

43: Percentage of ticket buyers who will be French.

French fans will be out in force this week

52: Age of Ray Floyd when he became the oldest player in Ryder Cup history in 1993.

82: Number of players who have played for Team Europe.

90: Number of nations from which people will travel for the event.

98: The mm height of the deepest rough.

133.5: Number of points won by English players since 1979, more than any other European nation.

356: The number of club-car buggies used on the course, most notably by the US and European teams but also by sponsors, television and caterers.

Team USA captain Jim Furyk in one of the 356 buggies at the course this week

1,350: The number of volunteer workers at the event this week, from more than 50 nations. They range in age from 18 to 82.

5,250: The number of white stakes used to secure the ropes.

6,900: Approximate number of seats at the first tee.

There are 6,900 seats around the first tee at Le Golf National

7,183: The length of the course in yards.

8,000: The approximate number of hospitality area meals to be served during competition days Friday through Sunday.

11,063: The number of seats in 10 grandstands across the course.

34,000: The number of cars parked at park and ride spaces during Ryder Cup week.

270,000: Number of spectators expected to attend the week's activities.

500,000: The approximate number of litres of water used each day.

