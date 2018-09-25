Phil Mickelson says working with Tiger Woods is 'special' and 'really fun'

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson teamed up at Le Golf National on Tuesday morning

Phil Mickelson has described how special it is to be working alongside Tiger Woods as they prepare to spearhead the United States' bid to retain the Ryder Cup in France this weekend.

The relationship between the pair has improved significantly in recent years after some frosty times when they were both competing for majors earlier in their careers.

Woods has been a vice-captain for the USA in recent team events during his injury absence and Mickelson, who has been described as an unofficial vice-captain by Jim Furyk, has enjoyed the experiences they have shared together.

The duo played alongside each other in practice at Le Golf National on Tuesday and Mickelson said afterwards: "I think that when we started to really work together to succeed in the Ryder Cup, going back even four years ago; and then at Hazeltine and last year at the Presidents Cup, those team events where we've worked together, I think we realised that we both have a lot more in common than we thought.

"And I think that we both have really come to appreciate working together to achieve things. I've really enjoyed my time with him. It's really been fun.

"Just a lot of little things. The way we go about things and the way we look at things. Our work ethic and so forth; I think the way we look at details.

"I think our minds work a lot more similarly than what we might have thought, and working together has been not just special but it's been really fun."

Mickelson was also delighted to see Woods return to winning ways at the Tour Championship on Sunday and he believes the 42-year-old's swing is as good as it has ever been.

He said: "I think that what Tiger has done over the course of his career has been remarkable as far as making golf popular and exposing it to so many more people outside the golf world.

"It was evident last week when he won, to see the response and the way the people responded to him and the way that people responded to the game, and the excitement level, the energy that he brings. You know, he's been playing some remarkable golf.

"This is the best I think I've ever seen him swing the club, even going back to 2000, when I thought he was at his best. He's striking it so solidly that nobody was surprised that has played with him that he won, and I think that now that that first win is out of the way, I think he's going to start rattling off some more."

Woods has been tipped to partner Bryson DeChambeau, who with Patrick Reed completed Tuesday's fourball, but a coy Mickelson would be more than happy if they were paired together for the first time in 14 years.

"I think we would both welcome it. I do have an idea of what Captain Furyk is thinking," he said.

