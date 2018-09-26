Ryder Cup: Webb Simpson wary of first-tee nerves after 2014 nightmare

Webb Simpson laughs about his opening tee shot in 2014

Webb Simpson admits he might try to avoid teeing off at the first hole if he is selected for any foursome matches at the Ryder Cup this week.

The American suffered an embarrassing start to the 2014 match at Gleneagles when, having been introduced as Bubba Watson by official starter Ivor Robson, he then skied his opening tee-shot barely 180 yards down the fairway.

Four years later, the 33-year-old insists he managed to get it 200 yards down the road, but he admits he paid the price for the special nerves that are felt on the first tee of a Ryder Cup match.

1:35 Webb Simpson had the honour of striking the opening tee shot at the 2014 Ryder Cup, but his ball barely made it to the fairway Webb Simpson had the honour of striking the opening tee shot at the 2014 Ryder Cup, but his ball barely made it to the fairway

"It was funny to everybody, but that was a shot I had in my bag all year," he said. "It was like the fifth time I had done it.

"I was losing my concentration a little bit and I teed it up a little too high, and I had done it a few other times that year. Usually, it goes straight down, that one went straight and hit the fairway.

Live Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony Live on

"We're more nervous here than any other tournament, and it's not the fans. It's a good thing. You want to play well for your teammates, for your captain, for the assistant captains and your partner, and so it's a good kind of pressure.

"The first tee, that environment is fun, you're probably a little more nervous there than the second hole or third hole, and that's why you might see me teeing off on the evens."

Simpson expects a tough challenge at Le Golf National, both from the European team and the course, which he believes is set up to reward those who hit the fairway.

Brooks Koepka plays out of a bunker on the 12th at Le Golf National during practise

"I think my two Ryder Cups, Medinah and Gleneagles, were similar in the sense there was plenty of birdies to be made. This week, not so much, and if you miss the fairways here it's super penal.

"The rough is mowed back into us, so if a ball is in the rough, you're probably not getting it to the green, which might not change strategy per se off the tee, but it does change your mental approach.

"There's going to be plenty of holes won in foursomes with pars and I even venture to say, I think there's going to be holes won in fourballs with pars.

"It is one of the hardest Ryder Cup courses that I've seen in a while. It just puts a massive premium on the fairway."