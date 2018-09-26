Sergio Garcia says he has no point to prove at Ryder Cup despite controversial captain's pick

Sergio Garcia is playing in his ninth Ryder Cup at Le Golf National

Sergio Garcia insists he does not have a point to prove at this week's Ryder Cup after the experienced Spaniard was viewed as a controversial captain's pick.

Thomas Bjorn handed the 2017 Masters champion a ninth appearance in the biennial matchplay event despite missing the cut at the past five majors and missing out on qualification for the FedExCup playoffs.

Garcia was described as the heartbeat of the European side by Bjorn - something echoed by Rory McIlroy - when his picks were confirmed and offered encouragement with a tied-seventh finish at the Portugal Masters last week.

I think that I've proved myself over and over, and the only thing I can do out there is when I get called upon playing, just do my best. Sergio Garcia

"At the end of the day, the captain's picks, they are not easy for captains and vice-captains, but they have their way of doing it and they know what they want to choose that can bring something extra to the team," Garcia said.

"I think that I've proved myself over and over, and the only thing I can do out there is when I get called upon playing, just do my best, do what I do, do what I've always done here at Ryder Cups, and that's everything.

"If we are able to do that and play well, then we'll have a good chance. If not, we'll have to fight really hard."

Garcia spoke to the assembled media at Le Golf National on Wednesday

Garcia believes he has a special role within the European ranks and says that stems from thriving in a team format as he goes in search of his sixth victory in the competition.

"I think I do from experience, from the way I am, from the way I enjoy team events, the way I enjoy the Ryder Cup," he said.

Garcia comes into the event on the back of tied seventh finish at the Portugal Masters

"Probably, to be totally honest, that is one of the reasons why the vice captains and the captain decided to have me on the team, not only for what I can bring on the golf course, but what I can bring outside.

"What I'm going to do is just do what I do best and try to make sure that everyone feels good, comfortable, happy, enjoying themselves, and if we can do that, then it's much easier for everyone to play their best game."

The 38-year-old conceded to having doubts over his selection at Le Golf National but says he is relishing the chance of demonstrating his worth in the team and forging a good partnership.

Live Ryder Cup Golf Live on

"Obviously I get inspired by them, there's no doubt, and hopefully I inspire them and make them feel comfortable, make them enjoy it a little bit more," Garcia said.

"That's what I always try to do, and that's probably one of the reasons why I've been fairly successful with my partnerships in Ryder Cups, with many different ones.

"I don't know if I'm the one with the most different partners, but I'm probably close to it. Fortunately for me and Europe, I've been able to do well with pretty much all of them, so that's always nice."

Get the dedicated Sky Sports Golf channel to watch every minute of the Ryder Cup. Find out more.