Ryder Cup intensity matches that of final round at a major championship, says Nick Faldo

NIck Faldo says the Ryder Cup places huge mental pressure on players

Sir Nick Faldo says the Ryder Cup demands the intensity of a final round at a major championship from the very first tee.

The six-time major champion has won more Ryder Cup points (25) than any other player having represented Europe 11 times between 1977 and 1997 and says the event will test the mental strength of players before they have even hit a shot.

"In a major, hopefully you play better and better through the week and by Sunday you're at 100 per cent, your adrenaline and intensity are up top," he told Sky Sports.

"But on Friday they are going to wake up and it will be dark, they will have breakfast in the dark, they will practise in the dark, and then they will walk out and the sun's going to rise and wallop, you're on that first tee and you should be on Sunday afternoon major championship intensity instantly.

"If you're a little unhappy with anything, you won't get away with it.

"Once we got those first shots out of the way, I always used to say to my caddie and my opponent 'isn't this great, it's just us now' because we'd got rid of the razzmatazz and it was just us guys playing golf."

Faldo believes the European team has enough experience to handle the pressure, identifying Justin Rose and Ian Poulter as key men while suggesting that a Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari foursomes partnership would be formidable.

"You want at least four players who are the true backbone of the team, where whoever they are partnered with you believe they are going to go out and get you a point.

"Justin is the perfect guy for setting the tone. He knows now how to putt for 10million bucks. He's the perfect character. You need solid guys and adrenaline guys.

"Ian's not afraid of anything. He says 'I'll take anything on' and will give 100 per cent. I hope the magic Medinah putter is working, but he thrives on intensity.

"And Tommy handles the pressure really well.

"His ball striking is seriously impressive. On this course, if they give him the right partner in foursomes, someone like Molinari could be perfect, you would be asking 'how could you beat them?' That would be a great partnership."