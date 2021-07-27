Racing League: Meet team Arena featuring Paul Mulrennan, Cam Hardie, Danny Tudhope, Michael Dods and Mick Appleby

Team Arena should feel right at home in the opening two racedays of the Racing League as some of the best in the North head to Newcastle and Doncaster.

Group One-winning jockey Danny Tudhope continues his successful partnership with Yorkshire-based trainer David O'Meara, having combined for over 500 career winners.

Paul Mulrennan provides another experienced head in the weighing room and brings with him over 1,100 career winners.

The youngest of the three jockeys, 25-year-old Cam Hardie, is an "up-and-coming" star in the North, riding over 270 winners, 30 of which have come at Newcastle.

Mulrennan links up with two familiar trainers in Michael Dods and Paul Midgley, while Group Three winner Mick Appleby completes the line-up.

View from the weighing room

Paul Mulrennan...

"Cam Hardie is a young up-and-coming jockey in the North. He's very fit and gives everything 100 per cent.

"He's a good laugh, a bit of a character. Every team needs a bit of a character so hopefully, Cam will be that.

"Danny Tudhope is a great jockey. For me, he's in the top three in the country.

Image: Danny Tudhope and trainer David O'Meara have built an excellent partnership

"He lets his riding do the talking because he doesn't do a lot of talking. He's very quiet. He could ride a five-timer and you wouldn't know he's in the weighing room.

"There's a lot of finesse in the way he rides and a lot of jockeys look up to him.

"We've got four good trainers. I've had a lot of winners for Michael Dods and Paul Midgley. I've not ridden a lot for Mick Appleby or David O'Meara but they're stuck with me now!"

Cam Hardie...

"Paul Mulrennan is a top-quality, established rider. He's very well known for the likes of Mabs Cross and those big horses and he's proved himself on the big stage.

"He's one of the best in the North and has a great partnership with Michael Dods.

"He's tactically aware, and in the weighing room he's a very pleasant guy to be around.

"Danny Tudhope comes across as quiet but when you get to know him he is good craic.

"He needs no introduction for how good he is, he's proved it well enough.

"To be riding amongst these jockeys will be a big learning curve for me. They'll be towing me along the way because I'm the young buck in the team."

Meet the rivals