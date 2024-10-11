Super League Grand Final 2024: Talking points, team news and storylines to follow from Old Trafford

Talking points, team news and the key storylines ahead of Saturday's Betfred Super League Grand Final between Wigan Warriors and Hull KR, live on Sky Sports...

Meet the finalists

​​​​​​Wigan Warriors

Head coach: Matt Peet

Captain: Liam Farrell

2024 Super League season: Finished first, Challenge Cup winners, League Leaders' Shield winners, World Club Challenge winners

Route to the Grand Final: Bye, 38-0 victory over Leigh Leopards (H)

Super League titles: 13 appearances, six wins (1998, 2010, 2013, 2016, 2018, 2023)

Hull KR

Head coach: Willie Peters

Captain: Elliot Minchella

2024 Super League season: Finished second

Route to the Grand Final: Bye week, 10-8 victory over Warrington Wolves (H)

Super League titles: 0

A dynasty continues? A new champion emerges?

There are a lot of big storylines to follow in the Super League Grand Final 2024, including what is on the line for both Wigan Warriors and Hull KR.

Wigan, having already picked up the World Club Challenge, Challenge Cup and League Leaders' Shield, are going for a historic quadruple if they can win the Grand Final. This would make them only the fifth club ever to complete such a feat.

If they do win, it will also be the first time that the 'Cherry and Whites' have picked up back-to-back victories at Old Trafford. They have six Super League wins already and want their seventh.

Meanwhile, Hull KR have already made history by getting to the Grand Final for the first time in their club's existence and now want to add to that by winning it on the first go! That would make them only the fifth team to win on the big stage, joining the Warriors, St Helens, Leeds Rhinos and Bradford Bulls.

At the Rugby League Awards, Willie Peters was crowned coach of the year, with Mikey Lewis named Man of Steel and they will now want to show why they are considered the best in the competition.

What is going to happen? The rest of Super League weighs in...

So, what does the rest of Super League think is going to happen? One thing they agree on is that it is going to be an epic encounter...

Salford Red Devils' Marc Sneyd...

"I think it is fair isn't it? One and two in the league after so many games.

"I see it being one of the best finals that we have had, I honestly do.

"The way KR play their game and the way Wigan play theirs, it has got everything you need for a final to elevate our game and make it look the way we want it to look."

Warrington Wolves' Matty Nicholson...

"I think it is going to be a really good game. Obviously, they are the best two teams in the competition.

"I think Wigan might just pip it but it should be a great spectacle for rugby league.

"Hull KR have been a brilliant side this year.

"The table doesn't lie, they finished top of the table and the top two sides in the competition are in the Grand Final and it should be a really good game of rugby league."

Grand Final essential reading

Team News

Wigan Warriors have named an unchanged squad for the Grand Final from their 39-0 demolition of Leigh Leopards in the semi-finals.

For Hull KR, skipper Elliot Minchella returns to the fore but they will be without Oliver Gildart who has not been declared as fit enough to face his old team and return to the squad.

Wigan Warriors: Field, Miski, Keighran, Wardle, Marshall, French, Smith, Havard, Byrne, Farrell, Ellis, Mago, Thompson, Leeming, Dupree, Hill, Nsemba, Walters, Eckersley, Forber, Farrimond.

Hull KR: Hiku, Evalds, Opacic, Hall, Lewis, Sue, Litten, King, Hadley, Batchelor, Minchella, Parcel, Luckley, Whitbread, Storton, Tanginoa, May, Burgess, Broadbent, Brown, Richardson.

How to watch

The Super League Grand Final takes place at Old Trafford on Saturday October 12, live on Sky Sports.

The match will take place at 6pm, with coverage on Sky Sports from 5pm.

