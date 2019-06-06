WWE: Mickie James to have ACL surgery

Mickie James will require surgery on a knee injury suffered over the weekend

Mickie James has revealed she requires surgery to repair a damaged anterior cruciate ligament after being injured at the weekend.

The six-time WWE women's champion hurt her knee in a match with Carmella at a live event in Waco, Texas on Saturday night, leading to the match finishing early.

James confirmed in a live video on Instagram that she will have to have surgery on the injury and does not know how long her recovery will take.

"I just want to ensure you all that I'm okay, and I'm fine," she said. "It is my ACL, which stinks. And I had that confirmed, I had an MRI done here in Nashville.

"I don't know how long I'm going to be out, I don't when I'm going to have to get surgery, but it's going to be a while, and that's really, really unfortunate but I'm trying to find the silver lining. In the meantime, I just want to thank you all for your love and support."

James was drafted to SmackDown in the SuperStar Shake-up in April but has not competed on television for WWE since the women's battle royal at WrestleMania 35.