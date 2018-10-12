UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov claims to have received WWE offer

Khabib Nurmagomedov beat Conor McGregor at UFC 229

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who beat Conor McGregor on Saturday, claims to have received an offer from WWE.

Nurmagomedov forced McGregor to tap out in the fourth round of their match at UFC 229, before a brawl erupted between the pair and their teams after the fight.

He then threatened to quit UFC if his sparring partner Zubaira Tukhugov is fired by the organisation for his part in the post-match melee.

Khabib may now have a new career option after writing on Twitter: "WWE ask me to jump inside. What do you think guys? #SmashLesnar #FakeFights".

Although the seriousness of the message is unknown, WWE does have a recruitment policy which welcomes athletes from other sports and has enjoyed huge success with mixed martial arts stars Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey.

McGregor tapped out to Khabib in the fourth round on his UFC return

They also recently recruited former rugby league player Luke Menzies and have long enjoyed an association with ex-NFL players, with Baron Corbin the most recent athlete to swap gridiron for the squared circle.