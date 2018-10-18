Welsh wrestler Tegan Nox injures knee during Mae Young Classic

Tegan Nox suffered an injury in the quarter-finals of the Mae Young Classic

Welsh wrestler Tegan Nox is facing a long spell out of action after injuring her knee during the Mae Young Classic.

Nox broke down during her quarter-final match against Rhea Ripley and the referee immediately stopped the contest to allow her to receive medical attention in the ring.

The 23-year-old - who underwent surgery on her other knee last year - confirmed the details of the injury in a post on Twitter which confirmed her injuries as a dislocated kneecap, torn MCL, LCL and ACL, both meniscus, bone contusions and a fracture of the left tibia.

"Basically my left knee exploded and I made a huge mess," the tweet read. "Obviously this means I'll be out for a while but with the incredible doctors and PT team at the WWE Performance Center I'll be back shinier than ever.

"It's going to be a long road to recovery but it's already started and I plan on making my return special. There will be some changes but they'll all be for the best.

"As Triple H said 'this is just a bump in the road' and this isn't the end, trust me."