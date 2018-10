1:00 We've picked out the best moves and moments from this week's WWE SmackDown We've picked out the best moves and moments from this week's WWE SmackDown

It was the SmackDown which featured an impromptu title match, another straight fire Becky Lynch promo, and pancakes and pumpkins aplenty.

There was also a major twist in terms of the WWE championship picture at Crown Jewel, with AJ Styles now facing a new - but very familiar - foe.

Click on the video above to check out the best bits from the blue brand's weekly offering!