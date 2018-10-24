Becky Lynch attacks Charlotte Flair at WWE Performance Centre
By Sam Pettit
Last Updated: 24/10/18 10:20am
The rivalry between SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair intensified even further ahead of WWE Evolution after footage of their brawl at the WWE Performance Centre was revealed on SmackDown LIVE last night.
Charlotte was taking questions from some of the WWE's up-and-coming female superstars when Becky arrived.
The Irish Lass-kicker insisted that taking advice from The Queen would get you nowhere and that making friends in WWE can only hold you back.
Moments later the champ struck and the pair had to be separated by the young superstars.
In an interview shortly after the assault, Charlotte said she realised there was now no line Lynch wasn't willing to cross but at WWE Evolution, live on Sky Sports Box Office this Sunday 28 October, she would take her title back.
Women's locker-room brawl ahead of Evolution Battle Royal
Naomi and Asuka's scheduled tag-team match against Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville descended into chaos as several women in the SmackDown locker-room attempted to prove they would win the Battle Royal at WWE Evolution.
Even before the match had begun, the IIconics interrupted proceedings to announce they would triumph in the Battle Royal.
They were soon followed by Carmella, Lana and Zelina Vega and a brawl quickly ensued.
It was Asuka who stood tall (albeit barely) when the melee subsided.
Come Sunday, they'll throw down again for the right to a future shot at a WWE women's championship.
Second defeat for Bryan and Styles
For the second consecutive week, Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles were paired to face The Usos, and for the second consecutive week, a miscommunication saw them come up short.
The pair, who meet for the WWE Championship at WWE Crown Jewel, seemed on course for victory until Styles caught Bryan with a Pele kick originally intended for Jey, leaving him prone for Jimmy to hit a big splash and pick up the win.
Mysterio meets Miz
Rey Mysterio earned a win over his fellow WWE World Cup entrant The Miz.
Initially a guest of Miz TV, the Master of the 619 soon found himself the subject of a verbal berating from The A-Lister, who claimed nobody cared about the underdog story anymore.
Things quickly led to Paige sanctioning a match there and then, and a lapse in concentration from Miz was all Rey needed to hit a match-winning 619 and frog splash combo.
Show, Sheamus and Cesaro too strong for New Day
A week after he was choke-slammed through a table in a shocking betrayal by the Big Show, Kofi Kingston went to war with the World's Largest Athlete.
Kofi was no match for the Big Show's size and strength and it wasn't long before Big E and Xavier Woods interrupted proceedings to save their New Day brother.
Unfortunately SmackDown Tag Team champions Cesaro and Sheamus quickly entered the fray in favour of The Big Show and took apart New Day.
Orton and Hardy renew hostilities
Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy reignited their sadistic rivalry.
Once more they threw caution to the wind but a mistimed attempt at a Swanton Bomb to the outside of the ring left Hardy hurt and he quickly became the victim of an RKO.
Both men have already qualified for the WWE World Cup but is this a sign of things to come from The Viper?