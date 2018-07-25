Whyte vs Parker: Joshua Buatsi vows to prey on any weaknesses in title clash

Joshua Buatsi has promised to prey on any sign of weakness as he looks to claim his maiden title in the paid ranks.

Buatsi has had to deal with a late change of opponent after former British title challenger Ricky Summers pulled out of a schedule bout through injury and he will now take on Andrejs Pokumeiko for the WBA International title, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The 25-year-old says he has stayed switched on despite not knowing his foe and, now with confirmation, Buatsi is ready to vent out his frustrations on the Latvian.

"I'm ready, I've trained and worked hard, I'm going to put on a show," the 2016 Olympic bronze medallist said.

"On Saturday, the guy across the ring will be trying to hurt me. I'll be switched on, it's been frustrating and I'll let it all out in the ring.

"I woke up every day thinking about Summers and then he pulled out, it's the way it goes.

Buatsi has stopped four of his six opponents so far in the paid ranks

"Boxing is my full-time job, it's all I know and I'm ready to put in a dominant performance and win every round.

"If I smell an ounce of weakness, I will take him out.

"I know I will win a world title eventually, I just need to stay on it, stay true and work hard to reach the top."

