Champions Trophy: England pick Jamie Overton for must-win Afghanistan match
Jamie Overton replaces injured Brydon Carse in England XI for must-win Champions Trophy match against Afghanistan on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports from 9am; defeat to Afghanistan or against South Africa on Saturday will see Jos Buttler's side eliminated
Tuesday 25 February 2025 16:13, UK
Jamie Overton will come into the England side for the must-win Champions Trophy match against Afghanistan in place of the injured Brydon Carse.
Carse has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament with a toe problem, so fellow seamer Overton will play in Lahore on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports Cricket (9am first ball).
Following the rain-off between Australia and South Africa in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, England know victory over Afghanistan and then South Africa on Saturday will secure progression to the semi-finals but a defeat in either game will see them eliminated.
- Questions for England: Should Jos Buttler bat higher up? 🤔
- Rehan Ahmed replaces Brydon Carse in England squad ⬆️⬇️
- Got Sky? Watch Champions Trophy live on Sky Sports app 📱
- Not got Sky? Get instant access to cricket with NOW 📺 💻
- Champions Trophy tables - latest from Groups A and B ↕️
England XI to face Afghanistan
Ben Duckett, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (captain), Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
An early exit would pile the pressure on captain Jos Buttler, who has lost 12 of his 33 ODIs as permanent skipper and presided over a dismal 2023 World Cup campaign.
Buttler said: "I think any time as an England captain, you want to perform, you want to perform well and you want to lead your team to winning games of cricket. We haven't been doing that enough.
"But as soon as you catch yourself thinking about any negative things, you just try and completely forget that and focus on all of the positive things that could go right and where you can take the team. I'm very much focused on that."
Will England look to chase if they win the toss?
Buttler's side lost to Australia in their opening fixture as their opponents successfully chased an ICC tournament record 352 under the lights in Lahore after losing the toss earlier in the day.
With dew potentially a factor at the same venue on Wednesday, making it difficult for spinners to grip the ball and find turn and batting possibly becoming easier, England may look to chase if they win the coin flip this time.
Buttler told Sky Sports: "It is always a bit of guesswork with the dew but it made a big change the other night with the ball sliding on considerably in the second innings."
England opener Ben Duckett top-scored with a record Champions Trophy innings of 165, only to end up on the losing team as Australia triumphed with 15 balls to spare, thanks chiefly to Leeds-born Josh Inglis' unbeaten century.
Buttler added: "There were some great positives with the bat - Duckett's innings was outstanding - and other guys will take confidence from how he played.
"With the ball it's about finding ways to build pressure. When we did push the scoring rate up we got our rewards with wickets, so can we be consistent for longer?"
I give Afghanistan lots of respect, they have a unique style in some senses, some great spin options. But as much as we look at the opposition, it's focusing on ourselves, bringing the best version of our cricket, and being confident that would be enough to win.
What threats will Afghanistan pose?
Like England, Afghanistan are in must-win territory after a 107-run trouncing to South Africa in their first fixture.
Sky Sports Cricket's Michael Atherton believes the venue may suit England but Buttler's side have been scarred by Afghanistan before, losing to them in the group stage of the 2023 World Cup in India.
Atherton said: "It didn't really spin in Lahore the other night [for England vs Australia] so the balance of the side makes sense. I just think they fancy hitting Afghanistan with quicker bowlers.
"Afghanistan's strength is their bowling, particularly their spinners who are very experienced - Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi.
"They lack a bit of firepower with the bat but if they get a score and put England under pressure they are a different side, as we saw in the World Cup game in Delhi.
"England will hope to absolutely nail the bits of the game they didn't against Australia.
"They were very good for 80 per cent of the match but they didn't get to 380 with the bat as they should have done and then towards the end of the Australia innings they lacked a bit of skill and nuance and the game got away from them."
Atherton: Rehan call-up makes sense
England have replaced paceman Carse with leg-spinning all-rounder Rehan Ahmed in the 15-player squad, with the 20-year-old set to be available for the final pool game against South Africa at the weekend.
He could, however, be more of a factor if England play in the semi-finals or final in Dubai, with that pitch aiding the spinners so far.
On England's squad switch, Atherton added: "England have got cover for the seamers, in Saqib Mahmood and Gus Atkinson, and there is an outside chance they play in Dubai.
"From what we have seen, it looks very, very dry there."
Watch England vs Afghanistan live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event from 8.30am on Wednesday (9am first ball).
Champions Trophy 2025 - results/fixtures 🏏
All games 9am UK time; all live on Sky Sports
Group A
- February 19: New Zealand beat Pakistan by 60 runs ⚫
- February 20: India beat Bangladesh by six wickets 🔵
- February 23: India beat Pakistan by six wickets 🔵
- February 24: New Zealand beat Bangladesh by five wickets ⚫
- February 27: Pakistan vs Bangladesh (Rawalpindi)
- March 2: New Zealand vs India (Dubai)
Group B
- February 21: South Africa beat Afghanistan by 107 runs 🟢
- February 22: Australia beat England by five wickets 🟡
- February 25: Australia vs South Africa (Match abandoned) ☔
- February 26: Afghanistan vs England (Lahore)
- February 28: Afghanistan vs Australia (Lahore)
- March 1: South Africa vs England (Karachi)
Semi-finals
- March 4: Semi-final - A1 v B2 (Dubai)
- March 5: Semi-final 2 - A2 v B1 (Lahore)
Final
- March 9: Final (Lahore or Dubai)