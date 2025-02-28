Champions Trophy: Australia into semi-finals after run out controversy but Afghanistan left needing favours
Australia 109-1 and on course for victory after bowling Afghanistan out for 273 before rain stopped play in Lahore; Point seals Australia's passage to semi-finals but Afghanistan need favour from England; watch every match from the ICC Champions Trophy live on Sky Sports
Friday 28 February 2025 17:00, UK
Australia withdrew a potentially controversial run out appeal in their Champions Trophy clash against Afghanistan – avoiding a reprise of the famous Jonny Bairstow row - before a washout in Lahore sealed their porgress to the semi-finals.
Wicketkeeper Josh Inglis took the bails at the end of the 47th over in an apparent attempt to dismiss Noor Ahmad after the tailender had run a single then left his crease after tapping his bat behind the line.
Up to that point there were shades of the 2023 Ashes flashpoint, when Bairstow was given out stumped at the hands of Alex Carey.
In both scenarios the batter appeared to deem the over at an end, while the Australian wicketkeeper played on to the letter of the law.
But while Carey and his captain Pat Cummins upheld their appeal to see off a furious Bairstow, ultimately winning a vital Lord's Test, stand-in skipper Steve Smith took a different path.
He informed the on-field umpires he was over-ruling Inglis' appeal, taking a route Australia insisted they had never considered in the heat of the moment against England.
Australia into Champions Trophy semi-finals
The match was washed out with Australia well in control, with a share of the points guaranteeing them a place in the semi-finals.
They were good value for it, bowling Afghanistan out for 273 as Ben Dwarshuis took 3-47 while Spencer Johnson and Adam Zampa claimed two apiece.
They were poised to chase down their target comfortably at 109-1 in just 12.5 overs when heavy rain arrived to force the players off.
Afghanistan, who knocked England out with an eight-run win, now need a favour from Jos Buttler's side. Should they beat South Africa on Saturday, the final place in the last four would come down to net run-rate.
What's next?
England bring their tournament - and Jos Buttler's reign as white-ball captain - to a close against semi-final chasing South Africa in Karachi on Saturday.
India and New Zealand then battle it out for top spot in Group A in the final group-stage match Dubai on Sunday.
Watch both games live on Sky Sports Cricket from 8.30am, ahead of play starting at 9am UK time.
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - results and fixtures 🏏
Group A
- February 19: New Zealand beat Pakistan by 60 runs ⚫
- February 20: India beat Bangladesh by six wickets 🔵
- February 23: India beat Pakistan by six wickets 🔵
- February 24: New Zealand beat Bangladesh by five wickets ⚫
- February 27: Pakistan vs Bangladesh abandoned due to rain ☔
- March 2: New Zealand vs India (Dubai)
Group B
- February 21: South Africa beat Afghanistan by 107 runs 🟢
- February 22: Australia beat England by five wickets 🟡
- February 25: Australia vs South Africa abandoned due to rain ☔
- February 26: Afghanistan beat England by eight runs 🔵
- February 28: Afghanistan vs Australia abandoned due to rain ☔
- Mar 1: South Africa vs England (Karachi)
Semi-finals
- March 4: Semi-final - A1 v B2 (Dubai)
- March 5: Semi-final 2 - A2 v B1 (Lahore)
Final
- March 9: Final (Lahore or Dubai)
