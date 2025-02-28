Champions Trophy: Australia into semi-finals after run out controversy but Afghanistan left needing favours

Australia withdrew a potentially controversial run out appeal in their Champions Trophy clash against Afghanistan – avoiding a reprise of the famous Jonny Bairstow row - before a washout in Lahore sealed their porgress to the semi-finals.

Wicketkeeper Josh Inglis took the bails at the end of the 47th over in an apparent attempt to dismiss Noor Ahmad after the tailender had run a single then left his crease after tapping his bat behind the line.

Up to that point there were shades of the 2023 Ashes flashpoint, when Bairstow was given out stumped at the hands of Alex Carey.

Image: Jonny Bairstow was controversially stumped by Alex Carey in the Lord's Test of the 2023 Ashes series

In both scenarios the batter appeared to deem the over at an end, while the Australian wicketkeeper played on to the letter of the law.

But while Carey and his captain Pat Cummins upheld their appeal to see off a furious Bairstow, ultimately winning a vital Lord's Test, stand-in skipper Steve Smith took a different path.

He informed the on-field umpires he was over-ruling Inglis' appeal, taking a route Australia insisted they had never considered in the heat of the moment against England.

Image: Fans take shelter under a big screen displaying massage rain stops the play

The match was washed out with Australia well in control, with a share of the points guaranteeing them a place in the semi-finals.

They were good value for it, bowling Afghanistan out for 273 as Ben Dwarshuis took 3-47 while Spencer Johnson and Adam Zampa claimed two apiece.

They were poised to chase down their target comfortably at 109-1 in just 12.5 overs when heavy rain arrived to force the players off.

Afghanistan, who knocked England out with an eight-run win, now need a favour from Jos Buttler's side. Should they beat South Africa on Saturday, the final place in the last four would come down to net run-rate.

Image: Australia's Steve Smith, right, and Travis Head walk off the field after rain stops the play in Lahore

England bring their tournament - and Jos Buttler's reign as white-ball captain - to a close against semi-final chasing South Africa in Karachi on Saturday.

India and New Zealand then battle it out for top spot in Group A in the final group-stage match Dubai on Sunday.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - results and fixtures 🏏

Group A

Group B

Semi-finals

March 4: Semi-final - A1 v B2 (Dubai)

Semi-final - A1 v B2 (Dubai) March 5: Semi-final 2 - A2 v B1 (Lahore)

Final

March 9: Final (Lahore or Dubai)

