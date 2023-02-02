Premier League Darts schedule, results and TV times: Michael Smith, Michael van Gerwen, Gerwyn Price and Peter Wright star

Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton return home as the Premier League roadshow heads to Cardiff

Full schedule and TV times for this year's Premier League as Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton return home to Cardiff's International Arena.

This year's tournament will see eight of the sport's top stars contesting 16 mini-events during the season, with each league night comprising quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final over the best-of-11 legs.

Night Two will take place at Cardiff's International Arena on February 9, with Price pitted against Dobey on his homecoming, while Clayton makes his return to home soil with a tie against Smith.

Wright will headline Night Three at Glasgow's OVO Hydro when he takes on Van den Bergh, with six-time champion Van Gerwen up against Aspinall in a repeat of October's World Grand Prix final.

The sport's biggest roadshow rolls into Dublin's 3Arena on Thursday February 23, as Smith and Wright lock horns in a repeat of the 2022 World Championship final.

Michael Smith will be looking for Premier League success having claimed World Championship glory earlier this year

Night Five in Exeter will then see a repeat of two televised finals from 2022, with Van Gerwen meeting Price in a repeat of July's World Matchplay decider, before Aspinall and Smith battle it out in a rematch of November's Grand Slam showpiece.

Quarter-final fixtures for 14 of the 16 league phase nights are listed below in draw bracket order, with fixtures for Night Eight and Night 16 to be determined by league standings heading into each night.

All matches will be played over a best-of-11 legs format, with a £10,000 bonus on offer to each night's winner.

2023 Premier League Fixtures

Night One - Thursday February 2

The SSE Arena, Belfast

Quarter-Finals

Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-2 Jonny Clayton

Michael van Gerwen 6-3 Michael Smith

Chris Dobey 6-3 Peter Wright

Nathan Aspinall 6-4 Gerwyn Price

Semi-Finals

Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Chris Dobey 6-4 Nathan Aspinall

Final

Chris Dobey 6-5 Michael van Gerwen

Night Two - Thursday February 9

Cardiff International Arena

Quarter-Finals

Michael Smith vs Jonny Clayton

Nathan Aspinall vs Peter Wright

Gerwyn Price vs Chris Dobey

Michael van Gerwen vs Dimitri Van den Bergh

Night Three - Thursday February 16

OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Quarter-Finals

Nathan Aspinall vs Michael van Gerwen

Peter Wright vs Dimitri Van den Bergh

Gerwyn Price vs Michael Smith

Jonny Clayton vs Chris Dobey

Night Four - Thursday February 23

3Arena, Dublin

Quarter-Finals

Michael Smith vs Peter Wright

Gerwyn Price vs Dimitri Van den Bergh

Jonny Clayton vs Nathan Aspinall

Chris Dobey vs Michael van Gerwen

Night Five - Thursday March 2

Westpoint Exeter

Quarter-Finals

Michael van Gerwen vs Gerwyn Price

Nathan Aspinall vs Michael Smith

Dimitri Van den Bergh vs Chris Dobey

Jonny Clayton vs Peter Wright

Night Six - Thursday March 9

M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

Quarter-Finals

Gerwyn Price vs Peter Wright

Michael van Gerwen vs Jonny Clayton

Chris Dobey vs Nathan Aspinall

Michael Smith vs Dimitri Van den Bergh

Night Seven - Thursday March 16

Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Quarter-Finals

Dimitri Van den Bergh vs Nathan Aspinall

Jonny Clayton vs Gerwyn Price

Peter Wright vs Michael van Gerwen

Chris Dobey vs Michael Smith

Night Eight - Thursday March 23

Utilita Arena, Newcastle

Quarter-Finals

Fixtures based on league table following Night Seven

Night Nine - Thursday March 30

Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin

Quarter-Finals

Dimitri Van den Bergh vs Michael Smith

Nathan Aspinall vs Chris Dobey

Jonny Clayton vs Michael van Gerwen

Peter Wright vs Gerwyn Price

Night Ten - Thursday April 6

Utilita Arena, Birmingham

Quarter-Finals

Michael van Gerwen vs Chris Dobey

Nathan Aspinall vs Jonny Clayton

Dimitri Van den Bergh vs Gerwyn Price

Peter Wright vs Michael Smith

Night 11 - Thursday April 13

The Brighton Centre

Quarter-Finals

Dimitri Van den Bergh vs Michael van Gerwen

Chris Dobey vs Gerwyn Price

Peter Wright vs Nathan Aspinall

Jonny Clayton vs Michael Smith

Night 12 - Thursday April 20

Rotterdam Ahoy

Quarter-Finals

Chris Dobey vs Jonny Clayton

Michael Smith vs Gerwyn Price

Dimitri Van den Bergh vs Peter Wright

Michael van Gerwen vs Nathan Aspinall

Night 13 - Thursday April 27

First Direct Arena, Leeds

Quarter-Finals

Michael Smith vs Chris Dobey

Michael van Gerwen vs Peter Wright

Gerwyn Price vs Jonny Clayton

Nathan Aspinall vs Dimitri Van den Bergh

Night 14 - Thursday May 4

AO Arena, Manchester

Quarter-Finals

Peter Wright vs Jonny Clayton

Chris Dobey vs Dimitri Van den Bergh

Michael Smith vs Nathan Aspinall

Gerwyn Price vs Michael van Gerwen

Night 15 - Thursday May 11

Utilita Arena, Sheffield

Quarter-Finals

Gerwyn Price vs Nathan Aspinall

Chris Dobey vs Peter Wright

Michael van Gerwen vs Michael Smith

Jonny Clayton vs Dimitri Van den Bergh

Night 16 - Thursday May 18

P&J Live, Aberdeen

Quarter-Finals

Fixtures based on league table following Night 15

Play-Offs - Thursday May 25

The O2, London

Semi-Finals and Final