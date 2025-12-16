World Darts Championship 2026: Schedule, fixtures and results from Alexandra Palace with Luke Littler, Beau Greaves, Michael van Gerwen in action

The World Darts Championship is under way live on Sky Sports, with Luke Littler seeking to defend his title.

The expanded 2026 tournament sees everyone enter the competition from the first round as 128 players bid for the top prize.

A bumper £5m prize pot is on offer at Alexandra Palace, with £1m going to the winner - the biggest payday in darts history.

Today's matches

Wednesday December 17

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Matt Campbell v Adam Sevada

Raymond van Barneveld v Stefan Bellmont

James Wade v Ryusei Azemoto

Martin Schindler v Stephen Burton

Yesterday's matches

Tuesday December 16

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

Round One x4

Alan Soutar 3-2 Teemu Harju

Nick Kenny 0-3 Justin Hood

Scott Williams 3-0 Paolo Nebrida

Chris Dobey 3-1 Xiaochen Zong

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Round One x4

Ricardo Pietreczko 3-1 Jose de Sousa

Danny Noppert 3-1 Jurjen van der Velde

Gerwyn Price 3-0 Adam Gawlas

Niko Springer 1-3 Joe Comito

World Darts Championship schedule, scores and results

Thursday December 11

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of defending champion Luke Littler up against Darius Labanauskas at the World Darts Championship

Round One

Kim Huybrechts 1-3 Arno Merk

Michael Smith 3-0 Lisa Ashton

Luke Littler 3-0 Darius Labanauskas

Madars Razma 3-1 Jamai van den Herik

Friday December 12

Afternoon Session

Round One

Niels Zonneveld 3-0 Haupai Puha

Ian White 3-2 Mervyn King

Ryan Searle 3-0 Chris Landman

Rob Cross 3-0 Cor Dekker

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ricky Evans explains why he dislikes gravy so much after winning his opening match at the World Darts Championship

Evening Session

Round One

Ross Smith 2-3 Andreas Harrysson

Ricky Evans 3-0 Man Lok Leung

Gian van Veen 3-1 Cristo Reyes

Damon Heta 3-1 Steve Lennon

Saturday December 13

Afternoon Session

Round One

Mario Vandenbogaerde 1-3 David Davies

Andrew Gilding 3-0 Cam Crabtree

Luke Woodhouse 3-1 Boris Krcmar

Gary Anderson 3-2 Adam Hunt

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ted Evetts may have lost the battle against Luke Humphries in the first round of the World Championship but he did win the battle against the Ally Pally wasp!

Evening Session

Round One

Jeffrey de Graaf 1-3 Paul Lim

Wessel Nijman 3-0 Karel Sedlacek

Luke Humphries 3-1 Ted Evetts

Gabriel Clemens 3-0 Alex Spellman

Sunday December 14

Afternoon Session

Round One x4

Ritchie Edhouse 0-3 Jonny Tata

Dom Taylor 3-0 Oskar Lukasiak

Richard Veenstra 2-3 Nitin Kumar

Joe Cullen 3-0 Bradley Brooks

Evening Session

Round One x4

Lukas Wenig 1-3 Wesley Plaisier

Dimitri Van den Bergh 0-3 Darren Beveridge

Stephen Bunting 3-2 Sebastian Bialecki

James Hurrell 3-1 Stowe Buntz

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Cameron Menzies furiously smashed the water table with his fist after suffering a dramatic 3-2 defeat to Charlie Manby

Monday December 15

Afternoon Session

Round One x4

Brendan Dolan 3-1 Tavis Dudeney

Cameron Menzies 2-3 Charlie Manby

Mensur Suljovic 3-1 David Cameron

Peter Wright 3-0 Noa-Lynn van Leuven

Evening Session

Round One x4

Martin Lukeman 1-3 Max Hopp

Dirk van Duijvenbode 3-2 Andy Baetens

Jonny Clayton 3-1 Adam Lipscombe

Connor Scutt 3-2 Simon Whitlock

Tuesday December 16

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

Round One x4

Alan Soutar 3-2 Teemu Harju

Nick Kenny 0-3 Justin Hood

Scott Williams 3-0 Paolo Nebrida

Chris Dobey 3-1 Xiaochen Zong

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Round One x4

Ricardo Pietreczko 3-1 Jose de Sousa

Danny Noppert 3-1 Jurjen van der Velde

Gerwyn Price 3-0 Adam Gawlas

Niko Springer 1-3 Joe Comito

Wednesday December 17 (1900 GMT)

Round One x4

Matt Campbell v Adam Sevada

Raymond van Barneveld v Stefan Bellmont

James Wade v Ryusei Azemoto

Martin Schindler v Stephen Burton

Thursday December 18

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

Round One x4

Callan Rydz v Patrik Kovacs

Thibault Tricole v Motomu Sakai

Ryan Joyce v Owen Bates

Mike De Decker v David Munyua

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Round One x4

Jermaine Wattimena v Dominik Gruellich

Dave Chisnall v Fallon Sherrock

Michael van Gerwen v Mitsuhiko Tatsunami

Krzysztof Ratajski v Alexis Toylo

Friday December 19

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

Round One x4

Kevin Doets v Matthew Dennant

Ryan Meikle v Jesus Salate

Mickey Mansell v Leonard Gates

Josh Rock v Gemma Hayter

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Round One x4

William O'Connor v Krzysztof Kciuk

Daryl Gurney v Beau Greaves

Nathan Aspinall v Lourence Ilagan

Keane Barry v Tim Pusey

Saturday December 20

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT) & Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Chris Dobey v Andrew Gilding

Stephen Bunting v Nitin Kumar

Dirk van Duijvenbode v James Hurrell

Ryan Searle v Brendan Dolan

Jonny Clayton v Dom Taylor

Michael Smith v Niels Zonneveld

Andreas Harrysson v Tricole/Sakai

Chisnall/Sherrock v Ricardo Pietreczko

Sunday December 21

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT) & Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Luke Littler v David Davies

Joe Cullen v Mensur Suljovic

Damon Heta v Van Barneveld/Bellmont

Rob Cross v Ian White

Luke Woodhouse v Max Hopp

Gerwyn Price v Wesley Plaisier

Joyce/Bates v Ratajski/Toylo

Schindler/Burton v Barry/Pusey

Monday December 22

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT) & Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Luke Humphries v Paul Lim

Wessel Nijman v Gabriel Clemens

Aspinall/Ilagan v Mansell/Gates

De Decker/Munyua v Doets/Dennant

Wade/Azemoto v Ricky Evans

Charlie Manby v Campbell/Sevada

Gian van Veen v Alan Soutar

Darren Beveridge v Madars Razma

Tuesday December 23

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT) & Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Van Gerwen/Tatsunami v O'Connor/Kciuk

Peter Wright v Arno Merk

Gary Anderson v Connor Scutt

Wattimena/Gruellich v Scott Williams

Danny Noppert v Justin Hood

Jonny Tata v Meikle/Salate

Rock/Hayter v Joe Comito

Gurney/Greaves v Rydz/Kovacs

Saturday December 27

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

Round Three x3

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Round Three x3

Sunday December 28

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

Round Three x3

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Round Three x3

Monday December 29

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

Round Three x3

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Round Three x1, Round Four x2

Tuesday December 30

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

Round Four x3

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Round Four x3

Thursday January 1

Afternoon Session (1230 GMT)

Quarter-Finals x2

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Quarter-Finals x2

Friday January 2 (1930 GMT)

Semi-Finals

Saturday January 3 (2000 GMT)

Final

World Darts Championship format

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on Love The Darts, Abigail Davies and Chris Murphy discuss Luke Litter's rise to world number one and who can challenge him at the World Championship

A format change ahead of this year's contest sees all players entering the tournament at the first-round stage, whereas seeded players have previously been given a bye through to the next round.

The World Championship uses the sets format, with each set being the first to three legs. The deciding set must be won by at least two legs, so if it's 2-2 in the final set, a player must win 4-2 or 5-3. If it's 5-5, a sudden-death leg will take place with no throw for the bull, so the alteration of whoever throws first simply continues.

What is the prize money?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luke Humphries declared that he's going to war with Luke Littler at the World Darts Championship as the two shared some friendly words after Littler's Grand Slam of Darts win

Well, you must have heard by now that there is an almighty prize pot on offer for the World Darts Championship this time around, with the winner taking home a stonking £1m.

The runner-up takes home £400,000, with the semi-finalists earning £200,000 and quarter-finalists £100,000.

If you go out in round four, then it is a £60,000 payday, with round three bringing you £35,000, round two £25,000, and round one £15,000.

That is a total of £5m.

Prize Fund

Winner: £1,000,000

Runner-Up: £400,000

Semi-Finalists: £200,000

Quarter-Finalists: £100,000

Round Four Losers: £60,000

Round Three Losers: £35,000

Round Two Losers: £25,000

Round One Losers: £15,000

Who will win the Paddy Power World Darts Championship? Watch every match exclusively live all the way through until Saturday January 3 on Sky Sports' dedicated darts channel (Sky channel 407). Stream darts and more top sport with NOW.