Newcastle want Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on loan ahead of £20m summer move - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers...
DAILY STAR SUNDAY
Newcastle United want to sign Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on loan in January with a view to a £20m summer transfer.
SUNDAY TELEGRAPH
Thomas Tuchel is considering dropping Romelu Lukaku for Chelsea's clash with Liverpool over his shock comments in an interview with Sky Italy last month.
Everton could allow first-team outcast Lucas Digne to leave on loan in January now they have signed his replacement in Vitaliy Mykolenko.
Former referee Keith Hackett feels Stuart Attwell lost control of Arsenal's game with Manchester City and that the Gunners were denied a clear penalty.
THE SUN ON SUNDAY
Tottenham have reportedly added Wolves winger Adama Traore to their ever-lengthening list of potential January signings.
Arsenal are potential suitors for Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz with Mikel Arteta keen to add some defensive strength to his central midfield options.
Jose Mourinho is out to hijack Manchester United's move for Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara and tempt him to join Roma instead.
Midfielders Hakim Ziyech, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley could all be sold by Chelsea in January as they look to secure funds to strengthen other areas of their squad.
Tore Andre Flo is leaving his position on Chelsea's coaching staff to become head coach of Norwegian side Sogndal.
MAIL ON SUNDAY
Newcastle are reported to have opened official talks with Lille over a deal for their £30m-rated defender Sven Botman.
Napoli are said to have reached a verbal agreement with Manchester United over a loan deal for defender Axel Tuanzebe.
Tottenham are stepping up their interest in Philippe Coutinho with Barcelona ready to offload their £145m signing for around a tenth of that price.
SUNDAY MIRROR
Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek might be stuck at Old Trafford because of a row between his previous agent, who he fired back in October, and current representative.
Paris Saint-Germain striker Mauro Icardi is set for a return to Italy with Juventus closing on a loan deal.
SUNDAY EXPRESS
Chelsea and Liverpool might have to play Champions League games in neutral venues with France and Italy expected to introduce rules that only fully-vaccinated players can enter venues.