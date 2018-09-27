USA win Past Captains' Match ahead of Ryder Cup
Hat-trick of warm-up victories for Americans in Paris
Last Updated: 27/09/18 4:03pm
Team USA completed a hat-trick of victories in the Ryder Cup warm-up events as they defeated Team Europe in the Past Captains' Match on Thursday.
After winning the Junior Ryder Cup and the Celebrity Match earlier in the week, the Americans prevailed once again with a 1.5-0.5 success at Le Golf National.
Both matches, which were played over 10 holes of Texas scramble, were close-fought affairs with United States duo Corey Pavin and Tom Lehman halving the first match against Tony Jacklin and Paul McGinley.
Jacklin, 74, managed to sink a putt at the final hole - the 12th - to salvage the half in front of packed crowds
"He [McGinley] picked the short straw today with me!" Jacklin said after his round. "It's going to be a wonderful week and I'm looking forward to it all!"
But it was the United States who triumphed when Ben Crenshaw and Hal Sutton wrapped up a one-up victory over Mark James and Jose-Maria Olazabal.
Sutton lipped out with his birdie attempt at the 12th only for Crenshaw to nail his effort from the same distance for the win.
Crenshaw is, however, backing Europe to win the main event this weekend.
"We [Team USA] have got to play like hell because I just think course knowledge has so much to do with it. The Europeans have to be favoured," he said.
