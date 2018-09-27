Ryder Cup: Thomas Bjorn issues rallying cry to Team Europe

2:17 Europe captain Thomas Bjorn told Sky Sports picking his pairings for the first session of the Ryder Cup has been a 'positive problem' Europe captain Thomas Bjorn told Sky Sports picking his pairings for the first session of the Ryder Cup has been a 'positive problem'

Thomas Bjorn has called on his players to "stand up and be counted" as he attempts to regain the Ryder Cup for Europe at Le Golf National.

Bjorn named one rookie in each of his pairings for the opening fourballs session on Friday morning before urging his side to emulate the achievements of Europe's finest players in the competition.

Bjorn has paired Danish debutant Thorbjorn Olesen with Rory McIlroy

The Dane is counting on world No 2 Justin Rose and Jon Rahm to set the tone for the weekend by getting the first blue point on the board in their opening clash against Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau.

Bjorn is also backing his rookies to shine alongside their experienced partners, although he refused to reveal if he was planning to play all 12 of his players on day one having suffered personal disappointment on his debut in 1997, when Seve Ballesteros did not put him out until Saturday.

"This is an opportunity to stand up and follow in the footsteps of all the great players of this continent, and that's the opportunity they have," said Bjorn in his final press conference before the Ryder Cup gets underway.

"Some of them have a long-standing Ryder Cup career and history with this event, and some of them are just setting out on a new chapter in their lives. But for all of them, it's an opportunity to add to what their golf career is about.

"I've always said one thing about the game of golf: Players, they stand up and they are counted for what they do in the greatest events in the world. But legends are made in this event, and it's an opportunity to go out there and be the best that you can be on a grand stage."

Alex Noren is the only European rookie to miss out on the first session, while the vastly-experienced trio of Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson and Sergio Garcia will also spend the morning cheering on their team-mates from the sidelines.

Bjorn urged his players to follow in the footsteps of European greats

Asked to explain his thinking behind playing four of his five debutants in the morning fourballs, Bjorn said: "When I played in my first match in 1997, I didn't play till Saturday, and it was really, really difficult.

"I wasn't playing on Friday, and it wasn't something where I got upset or disappointed in the way that I wanted to, I just wanted to learn everything about the Ryder Cup, and I wanted to be part of that team.

"But as you reflect on it afterwards, you work so hard for so long to get in the team, and you want to be out on that golf course, and that's how you are as a player. When you look at this group of guys that's come into this team, you know, they are really hard competitors, and I believe in them so much.

"And I wanted to give them that responsibility of standing up and go out there and enjoy it. You don't want to get yourself in positions where you're forced into doing something. We go with this on Friday morning, and I'm happy with the way it's come out."