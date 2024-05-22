What's live on Sky Sports on Friday? TV guide and listings plus how to watch on Sky Sports App and NOW

Novak Djokovic continues his warm-up for the French Open at the Geneva Open, where he is through to the semi-finals, live on Sky Sports Tennis.

The world No 1 will take on Czech Republic's Tomas Machac for a place in the final at around 1pm.

The F1 season moves on to the streets of Monaco with the first practice session to start from 12.30pm as McLaren's Lando Norris looks to sustain his impressive form of recent weeks.

World No1 Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth continue to headline the Charles Schwab Classic, with the second round due to get under way at 5pm on Sky Sports Golf, while earlier in the day there is live action from the Soudal Open.

Sky Sports is your home of Premier League, EFL, Scottish Premiership and WSL football, every F1 race, all nine golf majors, every England home cricket match, tennis, darts, Super League, netball and much more.

You can upgrade to Sky Sports here, and non-Sky subscribers can watch all the action with a NOW pass.

Here's what's coming up live on Sky Sports over the next few days:

Friday May 24

8am - Super Rugby: Chiefs vs Hurricanes - live on Sky Sports Action

10am - Monaco GP: Formula 3 Qualifying - live on Sky Sports F1

10.30am - Super Rugby: Brumbies vs Melbourne Rebels - live on Sky Sports Action

10.30am - International Raceday Live - live on Sky Sports Racing

12pm - ATP Geneva, ATP Lyon, WTA Strasbourg, WTA Rabat - live on Sky Sports Tennis, choose your court in Sky Sports App

12pm - Monaco GP Practice One - live on Sky Sports F1, session starts 12.30pm

12pm - DP World Tour: Soudal Open - live on Sky Sports Golf

2pm - Monaco GP: Formula 2 Qualifying - live on Sky Sports F1

2pm - Raceday Live - live on Sky Sports Racing

2.50pm - IPL Qualifier 2: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs TBC - live on Sky Sports Cricket

3.45pm - Monaco GP Practice Two - live on Sky Sports F1, session starts 4pm

4pm - IndyCar: Indy 500 Final Practice - live on Sky Sports Mix

5pm - PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge - live on Sky Sports Golf

5pm - Women's Super League: St Helens vs Leeds Rhinos - live on Sky Sports Action, kick-off 5.30

7.30pm - Super League: St Helens vs Leeds - live on Sky Sports Action, kick-off 8pm

7.55pm - Super League: Huddersfield Giants vs Leigh Leopards - live on Sky Sports Arena, kick-off 8pm

7.55pm - Super League: Castleford Tigers vs Hull FC - live on Sky Sports Mix, kick-off 8pm

10pm - Fight Night: Lukasz Rozanski vs Lawrence Okolie - live on Sky Sports Action

Saturday May 25

5.30am - Super Rugby: Moana Pasifika vs Waratahs - live on Sky Sports Action

8am - Super Rugby: Crusaders vs Blues - live on Sky Sports Action

8.30am - NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks vs Penrith Panthers - live on Sky Sports Arena

9.40am - Monaco GP: Formula 3 Sprint Race - live on Sky Sports F1

10.30am - Super Rugby: Reds vs Western Force - live on Sky Sports Action

10.30am - International Raceday Live - live on Sky Sports Racing

11.15am - Monaco GP Practice Three - live on Sky Sports F1, session starts 11.30am

12pm - ATP Geneva, ATP Lyon, WTA Strasbourg, WTA Rabat - live on Sky Sports Tennis, choose your court in Sky Sports App

12.30pm - DP World Tour: Soudal Open - live on Sky Sports Golf

1.10pm - Monaco GP: Formula 2 Sprint Race - live on Sky Sports F1

2pm - Raceday Live - live on Sky Sports Racing

2pm - Men's T20: England vs Pakistan - live on Sky Sports Cricket

2.15pm - Monaco GP Qualifying - live on Sky Sports F1, session starts 3pm

5pm - Super League: Catalans Dragons vs Warrington Wolves - live on Sky Sports Action, kick-off 5.30pm

5pm - PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge - live on Sky Sports Golf

Sunday May 26

3am - Super Rugby: Highlanders vs Fijian Drua - live on Sky Sports Action

6.55am - Monaco GP: Formula 3 Feature Race - live on Sky Sports F1

7.05am - NRL: New Zealand Warriors vs Dolphins - live on Sky Sports Arena

8.35am - Monaco GP: Formula 2 Feature Race - live on Sky Sports F1

9.15am - International Raceday Live - live on Sky Sports Racing

10.30am - Second Women's ODI: England vs Pakistan - live on Sky Sports Cricket

11.30am - Scottish Premiership Play-Off Final second leg: Ross County vs Raith Rovers - live on Sky Sports Football, kick-off 12pm

12pm - DP World Tour: Soudal Open - live on Sky Sports Golf

12.30pm - The Monaco Grand Prix - live on Sky Sports F1, race starts 2pm

1.30pm - Raceday Live - live on Sky Sports Racing

2pm - Championship Play-Off Final: Leeds vs Southampton - live on Sky Sports Football, kick-off 3pm

2.50pm - IPL Final: Kolkata Knight Riders vs TBC - live on Sky Sports Action

2.55pm - Super League: London Broncos vs Hull KR - live on Sky Sports Arena, kick-off 3pm

2.55pm - Super League: Salford Red Devils vs Wigan Warriors - live on Sky Sports Mix, kick-off 3pm

5pm - PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge - live on Sky Sports Golf

5.30pm - IndyCar: The 108th Indy 500 - live on Sky Sports F1, race starts 5.45pm

Monday May 27

10.30am - International Raceday Live - live on Sky Sports Racing

1pm - Raceday Live - live on Sky Sports Racing

7.20pm - Bundesliga: Dusseldorf vs Bochum - live on Sky Sports Football, kick-off 7.30pm

Tuesday May 28

10.30am - International Raceday Live - live on Sky Sports Racing

2.30pm - Raceday Live - live on Sky Sports Racing

6pm - Men's T20: England vs Pakistan - live on Sky Sports Cricket

Wednesday May 29

10.30am - International Raceday Live - live on Sky Sports Racing

12.30pm - Third Women's ODI: England vs Pakistan - live on Sky Sports Cricket

2.30pm - Raceday Live - live on Sky Sports Racing

Sky Sports News brings you the latest sports news throughout the day on channel 409. Watch with a Sky Sports subscription or NOW pass.

Attention now turns to the EFL play-offs after the completion of the regular league seasons.

Check out the full football fixture list, see the latest standings with our football tables and catch up with all the Premier League goals in 2023/24 with our free highlights.

And get news and analysis from Sky Sports' series of football podcasts including The Gary Neville Podcast, the Sky Sports Football Podcast, the Essential Football Podcast, Three Players and a Podcast, Sunday Supplement and Transfer Talk

Formula 1 has a record schedule of 24 races for the first time and all race weekends will be live on Sky Sports F1.

Check out the full F1 2024 calendar, results and TV schedule, see the latest world championship standings and watch the best F1 video from the season so far.

And also stay up to date with the latest Sky Sports F1 Podcast.

There are a host of major boxing events coming up live on Sky Sports, while the Ringside Toe2Toe podcast welcomes the biggest names in the fight game.

Sky Sports brings you all the action from England Men's upcoming cricket games including the T20 World Cup, two Test series against West Indies and Sri Lanka at home and Australia's white-ball tour.

Every game of the Men's T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA in June will be live on Sky Sports as England bid to defend their crown.

England Women's internationals against Pakistan and New Zealand will also be live on Sky Sports before the Women's T20 World Cup in Bangladesh takes place in September and October.

Cricket fans can also watch The IPL, The Hundred and much more this summer live on Sky and listen to the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast.

Sky Sports is the home of the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LPGA Tour while also showing all four men's majors and all five women's majors.

You can stay up to date with the latest scores and tee times from around the world of golf with our leaderboards.

Sky Sports will keep you up to date with all the latest golf news, review the week's tournaments and look ahead to forthcoming events on the Sky Sports Golf Podcast.

Sky Sports will show every game from the 2024 Betfred Super League season. Sky Sports will show all six matches in each Super League round live.

Sky Sports also shows live matches from the NRL each week, while The Bench with Jenna and Jon brings you interviews with the big names from Super League and beyond.

Sky Sports is the new home for tennis in the UK and Ireland, with Sky Sports Tennis on Sky and NOW, making tennis content available all day, every day for fans.

Sky Sports will broadcast more live tennis than anywhere else, bringing over 4,000 matches from more than 80 tournaments a year on the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as full coverage of the US Open, all exclusively live.

Check out the full scores and schedule of the day's play, see the latest world rankings, and get news, analysis and interviews on the Sky Sports Tennis Podcast.

Follow the 2024 betMGM Premier League live on Sky Sports as Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen and Luke Humphries headline each Thursday.

Check out the latest standings from the Premier League Darts season, watch the best video from each week and keep up to date with the biggest news with the Love the Darts podcast.

One Netball Super League game will be streamed each week in the Sky Sports App and Sky Sports website.

Keep up to date with the latest standings in the 2024 Netball Super League as well as the netball fixtures and results.

What are the 12 Sky Sports channels?

401 - Sky Sports Main Event

402 - Sky Sports Premier League

403 - Sky Sports Football

404 - Sky Sports Cricket

405 - Sky Sports Golf

406 - Sky Sports F1

407 - Sky Sports Tennis

408 - Sky Sports Action

409 - Sky Sports News

412 - Sky Sports Arena

415 - Sky Sports Racing

416 - Sky Sports Mix