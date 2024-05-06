Live football on Sky Sports today and this week - plus more fixtures, games, dates, kick-off times

All the live football on Sky Sports, including key clashes in the EFL play-offs and the Premier League..

Tuesday May 7

Crawley vs MK Dons - League Two play-off semi-final first leg, kick-off 7.30pm

Bolton vs Barnsley - League One play-off semi-final second leg, kick-off 8pm

Wednesday May 8

Peterborough vs Oxford - League One play-off semi-final second leg, kick-off 8pm

Friday May 10

Doncaster vs Crewe - League Two play-off semi-final second leg, kick-off 8pm

Saturday May 11

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga, kick-off 5.30pm

MK Dons vs Crawley - League Two play-off semi-final second leg, kick-off 7.45pm

Sunday May 12

Championship play-off semi-final A first leg (6th vs 3rd), kick-off 12.30pm

Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg - Bundesliga, kick-off 4.30pm

Manchester United vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Bochum vs Bayer Leverkusen - Bundesliga, kick-off 6.30pm

Monday May 13

Aston Villa vs Liverpool - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Championship play-off semi-final B first leg (5th vs 4th), kick-off 8pm

Tuesday May 14

Tottenham vs Man City - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Wednesday May 15

Man Utd vs Newcastle - Premier League, kick-off 8pm

Thursday May 16

Championship play-off semi-final A second leg (3rd vs 6th), kick-off 8pm

Friday May 17

Championship play-off semi-final B second leg (4th vs 5th), kick-off 8pm

Saturday May 18

League One play-off final, kick-off TBC

Sunday May 19

League Two play-off final, kick-off TBC

Sunday May 26

Championship play-off final, kick-off TBC

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket and so much more.

Throughout the 2023/24 season, you can watch Premier League match highlights for free - without being a Sky Sports subscriber.

You'll find highlights from every Premier League game in the Score Centre, as well as on the Sky Sports website and Sky Sports app shortly after full-time, or from 5.15pm for midday Saturday kick-offs. You can also watch them on the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

The Premier League drama keeps coming - make sure you don't miss a thing by signing up for goal alerts with the Sky Sports Score Centre app.

Want news of goals as they hit the back of the net? Want to know when your team's free match highlights are available? At one game but want to keep track of all the major incidents elsewhere?

It's simple - just set up goal alerts and other notifications on the Sky Sports Football Score Centre app.

Not added the Score Centre App yet? Download it for iOS devices or Android.