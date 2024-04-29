What's live on Sky Sports today? TV guide and listings plus how to watch on Sky Sports App and NOW

Ipswich will be seeking to take a big step towards automatic promotion from the Championship when they visit Coventry on Tuesday night, live on Sky Sports Football.

Ipswich are third in the table behind Leeds on goal difference and play their game in hand at Coventry needing to avoid defeat to keep their destiny in their own hands ahead of the final day on Saturday.

Kick-off at the CBS Arena is at 8pm, with build-up on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm.

Sky Sports is your home of Premier League, EFL, Scottish Premiership and WSL football, every F1 race, all nine golf majors, every England home cricket match, tennis, darts, Super League, netball and much more.

You can upgrade to Sky Sports here, and non-Sky subscribers can watch all the action with a NOW pass.

Here's what's coming up live on Sky Sports over the next few days:

Tuesday April 30

10am - WTA & ATP Tennis: Madrid Open - live on Sky Sports Tennis, choose your court in Sky Sports App

10.30am - International Raceday Live - live on Sky Sports Racing

1.45pm - Raceday Live - live on Sky Sports Racing

2.50pm - Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians - live on Sky Sports Cricket

7.30pm - Championship: Coventry vs Ipswich - live on Sky Sports Football, kick-off 8pm

Wednesday May 1

10.15am - International Raceday Live - live on Sky Sports Racing

11am - WTA & ATP Tennis: Madrid Open - live on Sky Sports Tennis, choose your court in Sky Sports App

12.30pm - Raceday Live - live on Sky Sports Racing

2.50pm - IPL: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings - live on Sky Sports Cricket

6.30pm - WSL: Liverpool vs Chelsea - live on Sky Sports Football, kick-off 7pm

Thursday May 2

6am - DP World Tour: Volvo China Open - live on Sky Sports Golf

10.30am - International Raceday Live - live on Sky Sports Racing

11am - WTA & ATP Tennis: Madrid Open - live on Sky Sports Tennis, choose your court in Sky Sports App

12.45pm - CJ Cup Byron Nelson - live on Sky Sports Golf

1.30pm - Raceday Live - live on Sky Sports Racing

2.50pm - IPL: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals - live on Sky Sports Cricket

6.30pm - Miami GP: Drivers' Press Conference - live on Sky Sports F1

7pm - Premier League: Chelsea vs Tottenham - live on Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 7.30pm

7pm - Premier League Darts Aberdeen - live on Sky Sports Action

7.30pm - Super League: Wigan Warriors vs Catalans Dragons - kick-off 8pm

Friday May 3

6am - DP World Tour: Volvo China Open - live on Sky Sports Golf

8am - Super Rugby: Hurricanes vs Waratahs - live on Sky Sports Action

10.30am - Super Rugby: Melbourne Rebels vs Blues - live on Sky Sports Action

10.30am - International Raceday Live - live on Sky Sports Racing

10.50am - County Championship: Lancashire vs Kent - live on Sky Sports Mix

11am - NRL: Brisbane Broncos vs Sydney Roosters - live on Sky Sports Arena

12pm - WTA & ATP Tennis: Madrid Open - live on Sky Sports Tennis, choose your court in Sky Sports App

12.45pm - CJ Cup Byron Nelson - live on Sky Sports Golf

2.50pm - IPL: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders - live on Sky Sports Cricket

2.55pm - F1 Academy: Miami Practice One - live on Sky Sports F1

5pm - Raceday Live - live on Sky Sports Racing

5pm - Miami GP: Practice One - live on Sky Sports F1, session starts 5.30pm

7pm - League One Play-Off semi-final first leg: Barnsley vs Bolton - live on Sky Sports Football, kick-off 7.30pm

7pm - Friday Night Football: Luton vs Everton - live on Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 8pm

7.20pm - Bundesliga: Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig - live on Sky Sports App, kick-off 7.30pm

7.30pm - Super League: Warrington Wolves vs Hull FC - live on Sky Sports Action, kick-off 8pm

7.40pm - Super League: Huddersfield Giants vs Salford Red Devils - live on Sky Sports Arena, kick-off 7.45pm

7.55pm - Super League: Leeds Rhinos vs London Broncos - live on Sky Sports Mix, kick-off 8pm

9pm - Miami GP: Sprint Qualifying - live on Sky Sports F1, session starts 9.30pm

Sky Sports News brings you the latest sports news throughout the day on channel 409. Watch with a Sky Sports subscription or NOW pass.

Dramatic title races and relegation battles are unfolding across the Premier League, EFL, Scottish Premiership and WSL. Sky Sports will be showing a host of key matches during the run-in live.

Check out the full football fixture list, see the latest standings with our football tables and catch up with all the Premier League goals so far in 2023/24 with our free highlights.

And get news and analysis from Sky Sports' series of football podcasts including The Gary Neville Podcast, the Sky Sports Football Podcast, the Essential Football Podcast, Three Players and a Podcast, Sunday Supplement and Transfer Talk

Formula 1 has a record schedule of 24 races for the first time and all race weekends will be live on Sky Sports F1.

Check out the full F1 2024 calendar, results and TV schedule, see the latest world championship standings and watch the best F1 video from the season so far.

And also stay up to date with the latest Sky Sports F1 Podcast.

Image: Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk is live on Sky Sports Box Office on May 18

On May 18, Sky Sports Box Office will screen the Tyson Fury versus Oleksandr Usyk undisputed championship fight, the contest that will unify the WBC, WBO, WBA and IBF titles and decide the best heavyweight on the planet.

Booking details to be announced shortly.

And there are a host of other major boxing events coming up live on Sky Sports, while the Ringside Toe2Toe podcast welcomes the biggest names in the fight game.

Sky Sports brings you all the action from England Men's upcoming cricket games including the T20 World Cup, two Test series against West Indies and Sri Lanka at home and Australia's white-ball tour.

Every game of the Men's T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA in June will be live on Sky Sports as England bid to defend their crown.

England Women's internationals against Pakistan and New Zealand will also be live on Sky Sports before the Women's T20 World Cup in Bangladesh takes place in September and October.

Cricket fans can also watch The IPL, The Hundred and much more this summer live on Sky and listen to the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast.

Sky Sports is the home of the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LPGA Tour while also showing all four men's majors and all five women's majors.

You can stay up to date with the latest scores and tee times from around the world of golf with our leaderboards.

Sky Sports will keep you up to date with all the latest golf news, review the week's tournaments and look ahead to forthcoming events on the Sky Sports Golf Podcast.

Sky Sports will show every game from the 2024 Betfred Super League season. Sky Sports will show all six matches in each Super League round live.

Sky Sports also shows live matches from the NRL each week, while The Bench with Jenna and Jon brings you interviews with the big names from Super League and beyond.

Sky Sports is the new home for tennis in the UK and Ireland, with Sky Sports Tennis on Sky and NOW, making tennis content available all day, every day for fans.

Sky Sports will broadcast more live tennis than anywhere else, bringing over 4,000 matches from more than 80 tournaments a year on the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as full coverage of the US Open, all exclusively live.

Check out the full scores and schedule of the day's play, see the latest world rankings, and get news, analysis and interviews on the Sky Sports Tennis Podcast.

Follow the 2024 betMGM Premier League live on Sky Sports as Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen and Luke Humphries headline each Thursday.

Check out the latest standings from the Premier League Darts season, watch the best video from each week and keep up to date with the biggest news with the Love the Darts podcast.

One Netball Super League game will be streamed each week in the Sky Sports App and Sky Sports website.

Keep up to date with the latest standings in the 2024 Netball Super League as well as the netball fixtures and results.

What are the 12 Sky Sports channels?

401 - Sky Sports Main Event

402 - Sky Sports Premier League

403 - Sky Sports Football

404 - Sky Sports Cricket

405 - Sky Sports Golf

406 - Sky Sports F1

407 - Sky Sports Tennis

408 - Sky Sports Action

409 - Sky Sports News

412 - Sky Sports Arena

415 - Sky Sports Racing

416 - Sky Sports Mix

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here...