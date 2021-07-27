Racing League: Meet Team Swish featuring Derby winner Adam Kirby, Saffie Osborne and Kieran Shoemark

Derby-winning jockey Adam Kirby leads Team Swish into battle in the Racing League, supported by a "stylish" Kieran Shoemark and the "improving" Saffie Osborne.

Kirby, who won his first Classic on Adayar at Epsom in June, is one of the most consistent high-performers, averaging approximately 138 winners a year since 2011.

As the top jockey at Lingfield this season, Kirby is expected to do well on race days three (August 12) and five (August 26).

Osborne, a relatively new name to the weighing room, teams up once more with her father, trainer Jamie.

Another young jockey going places is 25-year-old Shoemark, who has developed a strong relationship with another of the team's trainers, Charlie Hills.

In-form duo Ed Walker and Clive Cox complete the line-up, managed by model and television presenter Rosie Tapner.

View from the weighing room

Saffie Osborne...

"Adam Kirby is very funny, he always has everyone laughing with a very dry sense of humour. He likes to take the mickey out of me a lot, so that might be quite entertaining. He'll bring a lot of laughter to the series.

"He's a brilliant rider, a complete horseman that everyone would look up to. He just has so much natural ability on a horse. If you're following Adam on a horse, you're very rarely in the wrong place.

"He's ridden a lot for my father [Jamie] so he's always someone I've looked up to.

"Kieran Shoemark is a brilliant rider and someone I think who is going to be one of the best in the next few years. In my eyes I think he's already nearly one of the best. I think he's unbelievably stylish.

"He's also one of the nicest people you'll meet, he'll always help anyone out. I'm hoping to get one or two tips off him."

Kieran Shoemark...

"A lot of people respect Adam Kirby and I'm sure people are going to be following him after his Derby win.

"Saffie Osborne is a very promising rider and she's going for the champion apprentice title.

"She seems to be improving day in, day out. She claims a valuable five pounds and it's good to have her on board.

"I've had a few rides for Clive Cox, he's very straightforward and easy going.

"I've been associated with Charlie Hills' yard for two or three years and we've had plenty of success together."

