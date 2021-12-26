Arsenal transfer news and rumours: January transfer window 2022

Wrapping up the Arsenal transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2022 January window.

Who have Arsenal been linked with?

Juventus are waiting to hear back from Arsenal after offering midfielder Arthur on loan to the Gunners (Daily Express, December 24).

Arsenal are considering signing three Juventus stars in the upcoming January transfer window, according to reports (Daily Mail, December 21).

Arsenal are interested in Man Utd striker Mason Greenwood, along with Barcelona and Juventus, according to a report in Spain (Daily Mirror, December 17).

Arsenal and Tottenham are on red alert after Dusan Vlahovic reportedly turned down a lucrative contract offer from Fiorentina (The Sun, December 16); Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's demotion as Arsenal captain has presented transfer chief Edu with even greater urgency to complete the signing of Vlahovic (Daily Express, December 16); Fiorentina would prefer to sell Vlahovic to the Premier League over striking a deal with Juventus in a major boost for Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City, it has emerged (Daily Express, December 6).

Lille midfielder Renato Sanches says he will evaluate any offers that are sent his way and says "maybe" it is Arsenal and AC Milan who are interested in him (Daily Mirror, December 7).

Arsenal are plotting a £60m move for Everton and England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the summer when it appears they will lose Alexandre Lacazette on a free transfer (Daily Mail, December 3).

Reports in Spain claim Isco, a possible transfer target for Arsenal, has refused to warm up while on the subs' bench during Real Madrid's last three games (Sun, December 3).

Arsenal have identified Benfica striker Darwin Nunez as a possible alternative to Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic as hopes of a move for the latter begin to wane (Daily Express, December 3).

Arsenal are more likely than Tottenham to sign Juventus winger Dejan Kulusevski in January, according to reports (Daily Express, December 1).

Arsenal have lined up Ianis Stoica, dubbed as 'the next Kylian Mbappe', to replace Alexandre Lacazette (Daily Express, November 30).

The latest players linked with an Arsenal exit

Image: Could Alexandre Lacazette be on his way out of the Emirates?

Arsenal's renewed interest in using striker Eddie Nketiah more frequently might not pay dividends with a January move to West Ham or Brighton still possible (Sun, December 24).

Arsenal wonderkid Charlie Patino is being tracked by Barcelona (The Sun, December 23).

Watford's search for a centre-back has also seen them look at Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac (Daily Telegraph, December 22).

Arsenal want to use next month's Africa Cup of Nations as a period to reset relations with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (The Sun, December 22). Barcelona have been alerted by Aubameyang's exile at Arsenal and would be interested in signing him on loan next month (Daily Mail, December 21); Barcelona's hopes of signing Aubameyang could depend on him keeping a promise he made to his grandfather that he would one day play for their fierce rivals Real Madrid (The Sun, December 17); Aubameyang was reportedly already plotting his exit from Arsenal before he was stripped of the captaincy (Daily Star, December 16); Arsenal fear stripping Aubameyang of the captaincy could end up costing them financially with rivals potentially believing they can play hardball and get the striker in a cut-price deal (Daily Mail, December 16).

Aubameyang has been left in the dark over his Arsenal future after being stripped of the captaincy following a series of disciplinary breaches (Daily Telegraph, December 15); Barcelona could offer a solution to Aubameyang's problems, as the Spanish club are looking for a striker in January, and the Arsenal forward is a player they are considering (The Independent, December 15).

William Saliba has refused to reveal where he will be playing next season as he snubbed a question over his Arsenal future (The Sun, December 13).

Arsenal are facing a battle to hold onto rising strike starlet Khayon Edwards amid mounting interest from clubs in England and abroad - including London rivals Chelsea (Daily Mail, December 13).

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun is pulling the scouts to his games - with French side St Etienne joining the hunt for him (The Sun, November 28).

Alexandre Lacazette admits his agents are already sounding out potential suitors as the clock winds down on his Arsenal career (Daily Mirror, November 28).

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has emerged as a possible January target for Newcastle (The Sun, December 10); Elneny's father has played down talk that his son's contract with Arsenal, which expires at the end of the season, was about to be terminated early (Daily Mirror, November 29).

Arsenal could sell club-record buy Nicolas Pepe after England youngsters Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka stole his spot (The Sun, November 27)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gary Neville feels that something is brewing between Mikel Arteta and Aubameyang after the captain started on the bench for their defeat against Everton, suggesting their relationship could turn sour

Confirmed Arsenal signings

Will appear here.

Confirmed Arsenal departures

Will appear here.

Who will be on the move in January?

The January transfer window opens on Saturday January 1, 2022 and closes at 11pm on Monday January 31.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.