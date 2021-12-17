Manchester United set to grant Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial transfers in January - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's national newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial appear likely to be the first two players cast aside by Manchester United in January but Martial's £30m price tag is putting some suitors off.

Image: Jesse Lingard could be on his way out of Old Trafford in January

Qatar SC have terminated the contract of winger Youcef Belaili, a day after he scored the goal for Algeria which knocked Qatar out of the FIFA Arab Cup.

THE SUN

Juventus are lining up a January loan move for Manchester United striker Anthony Martial.

Image: Anthony Martial is wanted by Juventus

Arsenal are keen on Juventus pair Arthur and Dejan Kulusevski according to reports in Italy.

Edinson Cavani has turned down the chance to join Boca Juniors because, according to a report in Argentina, he already has a deal in place with Barcelona.

Cadiz and Elche are hoping to bring Diego Costa back to Spain after he helped Brazil's Atletico Mineiro to a domestic league and cup double.

Chelsea have sent scouts to watch FC Copenhagen wonderkid Roony Bardghji, who recently became the youngest goalscorer in Denmark's top division.

DAILY MAIL

Christian Eriksen's agent says the Denmark international, who was released by Inter Milan on Thursday, dreams of returning to professional football and is in good health.

Tottenham have had to train using mannequins because of the amount of players forced to isolate through positive tests for Covid-19.

Image: Toronto FC's Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty is set for a trial with Liverpool

Liverpool have invited Toronto starlet Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty for a trial as Europe's top clubs continue to track the 17-year-old, already a senior Canada international.

Barcelona are set to cancel their loan deal with Rapid Vienna for highly-rated winger Yusuf Demir and not take up the option to sign the 18-year-old for £8.5m.

Porto fans have reacted with fury to stories that the club has spent £150,000 to employ a witch doctor in a bid to help them win the Portuguese title.

DAILY EXPRESS

Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele have attracted Premier League interest as Barcelona look to remove high earners from their wage bill to finance a move for Man City's Ferran Torres.

Image: Manchester United's Mason Greenwood is reportedly unhappy with team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo

DAILY STAR

Mason Greenwood is reportedly frustrated with Manchester United team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo because of the Portugal star's "undroppable" status within the squad.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers could be in the market to sign another Romania star, with attacking midfielder Olimpiu Morutan being linked with a move to Ibrox.

Jason Cummings' Dundee career could be over after he was sent home from training on Friday after appearing dressed as The Joker at an event in Glasgow the previous day.