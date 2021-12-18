Manchester United consider Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim to become next manager - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers...

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim has emerged as a surprise candidate to become the next permanent Manchester United manager, according to reports.

Image: Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim has been linked with Manchester United

Barcelona want to sign Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford as a replacement for Sergio Aguero.

Manchester United are in advanced talks to sign Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara.

Six Manchester United first-team players are seeking an exit from Old Trafford in January.

Image: Marcus Rashford is reportedly wanted by Barcelona

Tottenham have been put on red alert after AC Milan star Franck Kessie told the club he does not wish to extend his contract.

West Ham are ready to make a move for Liverpool's deputy striker Divock Origi in January.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

All Premier League matches will be shown live on TV if there is a return to playing games behind closed doors in the New Year.

Troy Deeney has revealed he spent four days on a ventilator when he got Covid in spring 2020, but has defended unvaccinated players.

Image: Troy Deeney has defended those footballers who have not been vaccinated

Chelsea are interested in signing AC Milan defender Theo Hernandez, according to reports.

West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady says it is vital the game avoids another Covid-19 enforced shutdown of football as it cost Premier League teams £2bn last time.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

This season's Carabao Cup is set to be disrupted by coronavirus, with the possibility of staging the semi-finals over one leg instead of two now being considered, according to reports.

West Brom forward Rayhaan Tulloch could be allowed out on loan next month amid increasing interest from League One clubs.

EFL chairman Rick Parry has ruled out a 'circuit-breaker' to momentarily suspend the season because of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

DAILY STAR SUNDAY

Juan Mata is increasingly keen to leave Manchester United, so he can join Spanish giants Barcelona.

Manchester City are set to hand full-back Joao Cancelo a bumper new contract extension.

Newcastle United have reportedly tabled a nine-figure bid for Arsenal target and Serie A top scorer Dusan Vlahovic.

Brazilian football legend Ronaldo has become the new majority owner of former club Cruzeiro, beating out a bid from Liverpool chiefs Fenway Sports Group.