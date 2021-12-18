Manchester United consider Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim to become next manager - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's national newspapers...
SUNDAY EXPRESS
Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim has emerged as a surprise candidate to become the next permanent Manchester United manager, according to reports.
Barcelona want to sign Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford as a replacement for Sergio Aguero.
Manchester United are in advanced talks to sign Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara.
Trending
- Papers: Sporting boss Amorim in frame for Man Utd job
- Arrest made after Arsenal bench allegedly racially abused by Leeds fan
- Transfer Centre latest: Man Utd duo set for exits
- Souness: Leeds defend like they are on playground
- PDC World Darts Championship: Draw, Schedule & Results
- Conte: Liverpool are template for success
- Euro: Nico stunner gives Barcelona late win over Elche
- England in Ashes mire, through circumstances, selection and sloppiness
- Nervy Van Gerwen battles past Barstow
- Arrest made after Arsenal bench allegedly racially abused by Leeds fan
Six Manchester United first-team players are seeking an exit from Old Trafford in January.
Tottenham have been put on red alert after AC Milan star Franck Kessie told the club he does not wish to extend his contract.
West Ham are ready to make a move for Liverpool's deputy striker Divock Origi in January.
THE SUN ON SUNDAY
All Premier League matches will be shown live on TV if there is a return to playing games behind closed doors in the New Year.
- Transfer Centre
- January rumours: Arsenal | Chelsea | Liverpool | Man City | Man Utd | Newcastle | Tottenham
- January transfer window: All you need to know
- Subscribe to the Essential Football Podcast | Live football on Sky Sports
Troy Deeney has revealed he spent four days on a ventilator when he got Covid in spring 2020, but has defended unvaccinated players.
Chelsea are interested in signing AC Milan defender Theo Hernandez, according to reports.
West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady says it is vital the game avoids another Covid-19 enforced shutdown of football as it cost Premier League teams £2bn last time.
MAIL ON SUNDAY
This season's Carabao Cup is set to be disrupted by coronavirus, with the possibility of staging the semi-finals over one leg instead of two now being considered, according to reports.
West Brom forward Rayhaan Tulloch could be allowed out on loan next month amid increasing interest from League One clubs.
EFL chairman Rick Parry has ruled out a 'circuit-breaker' to momentarily suspend the season because of a surge in COVID-19 cases.
DAILY STAR SUNDAY
Juan Mata is increasingly keen to leave Manchester United, so he can join Spanish giants Barcelona.
Manchester City are set to hand full-back Joao Cancelo a bumper new contract extension.
Newcastle United have reportedly tabled a nine-figure bid for Arsenal target and Serie A top scorer Dusan Vlahovic.
Brazilian football legend Ronaldo has become the new majority owner of former club Cruzeiro, beating out a bid from Liverpool chiefs Fenway Sports Group.