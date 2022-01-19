Tottenham and Roma consider Tanguy Ndombele and Jordan Veretout swap deal - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers...

DAILY EXPRESS

Tottenham are exploring a possible swap deal with AS Roma which would see Tanguy Ndombele move to Serie A in exchange for Jordan Veretout.

THE SUN

Zinedine Zidane is ready to say yes to becoming Paris Saint-Germain's next manager, allowing Mauricio Pochettino to take over at Manchester United in the summer.

Barcelona are showing interest in Manchester United full-back Alex Telles, who has never been able to secure a long run in the first-team at Old Trafford.

Atletico Madrid are unwilling to sanction a move back to the Premier League for Luis Suarez even if there was interest from a club.

Mikael Silvestre does not believe former team-mate Wayne Rooney is ready for the pressure of a Premier League management job at his boyhood club Everton.

Image: Aaron Ramsey has turned down Premier League interest

Aaron Ramsey is reported to have upset his Juventus employers by rejecting the chance of a loan move to big-spending Newcastle as well as two other Premier League clubs.

Burnley have joined Arsenal in showing interest in Dinamo Zagreb and Croatia midfielder Mislav Orsic.

Nottingham Forest midfielder Joao Carvalho is closing on a move to Greek side Olympiakos.

Chesterfield striker Kabongo Tshimanga is attracting interest from a Premier League and a host of Championship sides.

DAILY MIRROR

Thierry Henry is likely to be a candidate to take over as manager of Bordeaux if the Ligue 1 club decide to part company with under fire Vladimir Petkovic.

Image: Ousmane Dembele told to sign new deal or leave Barcelona

Ousmane Dembele has been told he has only two options remaining at Barcelona - renew his contract or leave in January.

Super agent Jorge Mendes is reported to be furious that he did not receive what he feels was the full fee he should have from the deal which sent Ruben Dias to Manchester City.

Arsenal believe a loan deal to sign Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes will prove too expensive to complete this month.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United are embroiled in a ticket row with fierce rivals Leeds United after being offered fewer than their regular allocation of away tickets for the Elland Road clash on February 20.

Burnley's owners have delayed making payments owed to former directors which are required to complete their takeover, raising new fears about the club's financial position.

Image: Gavi is receiving interest from Chelsea

Chelsea are showing interest in a third Barcelona player, with midfielder Gavi joining Frenkie De Jong and Sergino Dest on their list of potential targets.

Liverpool are set to recall Rhys Williams from his loan at Swansea in a move that could pave the way for Nat Phillips to leave Anfield on a permanent deal.

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta wants to end his career at Stamford Bridge but is yet to be offered terms beyond the end of the season.

THE TIMES

Newcastle are prepared to pay Manchester United £2m to sign Jesse Lingard on loan for the remainder of his expiring contract.

The Football Association is set to end any thoughts of a bid for the 2030 World Cup and concentrate fully on hosting the 2028 European Championships alongside the Republic of Ireland.

DAILY RECORD

Shabab Al Ahli have put a £3.5m price tag on Iran forward Mehdi Ghayedi, who has been linked with a move to Celtic.

Defender Jack Gurr has left Aberdeen after only five months and is heading back to the United States.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Jack Ross has revealed he felt an agonising sense of injustice at being sacked by Hibs last month after two years in charge.