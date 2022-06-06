Mayo were deserved winners against Monaghan in All-Ireland qualifiers, says James Horan

It was a nervy end to the All-Ireland qualifier for Mayo, but they eventually had enough to see off Monaghan.

The Farney County felt aggrieved at full-time after two penalty claims were denied late on. James Horan admitted that although they were fortuitous with some of the big calls going their way, the westerners were deserving winners.

"Delighted with the win to beat a team of Monaghan's calibre," he told Sky Sports.

"We got stuck in. It probably wasn't pretty at times. We made mistakes. But overall our work-rate and our effort and honesty was good. We got a couple of breaks. There could have been a few decisions that could have gone against us. But we got them, and I would say deserved winners at the end."

However, he knows there is room to improve ahead of next weekend's second-round qualifier, where they were drawn to face Kildare.

Kildare manager Glenn Ryan was in attendance at MacHale Park on Saturday

"We're always looking at our shape and balance and how quickly we can transition the ball," Horan said.

"[Monaghan] got a couple of points early in the game and we were a bit stand-off-ish. But we got our hands on the ball, it took us a few minutes, but when we did, I thought we did very well.

"Cillian [O'Connor] up front with the penalty and a couple of frees really settled us into the game. I think we dominated possession from there. We should have been further ahead. In the first 15 minutes of the second half, we made a lot of mistakes. But we hung in there, and broke fairly well through Eoghan [McLaughlin] and a few others, and we got the win."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Mayo's win over Monaghan Highlights of Mayo's win over Monaghan

However, he knows they should have been more efficient in seeing the game out.

"Some of our kick-outs at the end were down into the corner and we were inviting them onto us. And we kept it there too long. You need to break out of there quicker than we were," he said.

"We were setting ourselves up a little bit, and we were probably lucky to get away without a goal chance. But look, that's part of it. It's a long time since we played a game. So to come out and beat Monaghan, we're delighted with it."