Ladies European Tour 2025 schedule: Dates, venues and Aramco Team Series events for the new season

A look back at every result from the 2025 Ladies European Tour season, with 30 events across 20 countries featuring in a bumper calendar.

Shannon Tan topped the season-long standings after winning twice during the 2025 season, the Amundi German Masters and the Hero Women's Indian Open, with England's Mimi Rhodes taking second after three victories during her rookie campaign.

Lottie Woad was another two-time winner during her breakthrough year, where she won the KPMG Women's Irish Open as an amateur before making a winning start to her professional career at the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open.

Full 2025 Ladies European Tour schedule (as announced on December 20):

February 6-8 - Lalla Meryem Cup (Winner: Cara Gainer)

February 13-15 - PIF Saudi Ladies International (Winner: Jeeno Thitikul)

March 6-9 - Australian WPGA Championship (Cancelled due to Cyclone Alfred)

March 13-16 - Australian Women's Classic (Winner: Manon De Roey)

March 20-23 - Ford Women's NSW Open (Winner: Mimi Rhodes)

April 3-6 - Joburg Ladies Open (Winner: Mimi Rhodes)

April 10-13 - Investec South African Women's Open (Winner: Perrine Delacour)

May 9-11 - Aramco Korea Championship (Winner: Hyo Joo Kim)

May 16-18 - Dutch Ladies Open (Winner: Mimi Rhodes)

May 22-24 - Jabra Ladies Open (Winner: Sara Kouskova)

June 5-8 - Tenerife Women's Open (Winner: Sara Kouskova)

June 12-15 - Hulencourt Women's Open (Winner: Darcey Harry)

June 20-22 - Tipsport Czech Ladies Open (Winner: Casandra Alexander)

June 26-29 - Amundi German Masters (Winner: Shannon Tan)

July 3-6 - KPMG Women's Irish Open (Winner: Lottie Woad)

July 10-13 - The Amundi Evian Championship (Winner: Grace Kim)

July 24-27 - ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open (Winner: Lottie Woad)

July 31-August 3 - AIG Women's Open (Winner: Miyu Yamashita)

August 8-10 - PIF Championship (Winner: Laura Fünfstück)

August 22-24 - Hills Open (Winner: Meja Ortengren)

September 5-7 - Aramco Houston Championship (Winner: Nuria Iturrioz)

September 11-13 - VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open (Winner: Alice Hewson)

September 18-21 - La Sella Open (Winner: Anna Huang)

September 25-27 - Lacoste Ladies Open de France (Winner: Anna Huang)

October 9-12 - Hero Women's Indian Open (Winner: Shannon Tan)

October 23-26 - Wistron Ladies Open (Winner: Yani Tseng)

November 6-8 - Aramco China Championship (Winner: Ruixin Liu)

November 27-30 - Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open de Espana presented by OYSHO (Winner: Mimi Rhodes)

