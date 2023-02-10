 Skip to content

Six Nations 2023 Round 2: Ireland vs France from Dublin and Scotland vs Wales from Murrayfield LIVE!

Updates from Saturday's Round 2 of the 2023 Six Nations as world No 1 ranked Ireland welcome France to the Aviva Stadium (2.15pm kick off) before Scotland host Wales at Murrayfield (4.45pm kick off)

Trending

Powered by Live center Powered by Live center

Around Sky

Complete Sky Sports

Bring the blockbusters home