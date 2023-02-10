Six Nations 2023 Round 2: Ireland vs France from Dublin and Scotland vs Wales from Murrayfield LIVE!

Scotland vs Wales LIVE! (4.45pm kick off)Six Nations 2023 Round 2 | FT: Ireland 32-19 FranceRingrose skips through for crucial fourth Ireland try (72)Porter scores Ireland's third try for the lead (26) | France prop Atonio sin-binned, and lucky to avoid red (25)Ireland respond through Lowe try in the corner (20) | Penaud (18) scores a stunning France try for the lead Keenan (8) flies through the gap to score for Ireland | Ramos (3) penalty gives France early lead Six Nations news | standings | fixturesLive commentary by Megan Wellens